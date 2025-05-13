There's A Huge Difference Between Premium And Regular Ice Cream

When you're picking out a store-bought chocolate ice cream, you might notice some of them are labeled "premium" –- with a hefty price tag to match. It's not just a marketing ploy; the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) actually has a list of standards that determine whether an ice cream can be marketed as one of four quality tier segments. Whether an ice cream counts as premium or regular depends on three factors: overrun, fat content, and quality of ingredients.

"Overrun" refers to the ratio of air incorporated in the ice cream to the rest of the ingredients. Fat content, on the other hand, most often refers to the amount of milkfat in the ice cream. Quality of ingredients is the most subjective of the three, but is just as important in determining an ice cream's texture and flavor.

The IDFA's quality tiers are defined by the interplay of these factors. The highest tier, "superpremium," means that the ice cream is made with very low overrun, high fat content, and the finest ingredients available. "Premium" ice cream has lower overrun, higher fat content, and higher ingredient quality than the "regular" tier, which meets the FDA baseline standards for ice cream. The lowest tier, "economy," is typically reserved for ice creams that meet the bare minimum standards for overrun and fat content.