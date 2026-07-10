13 Old-Timey General Stores Across The US To Visit On Your Next Roadtrip
Ah, that time-honored tradition that is the road trip! Whether you're planning on crossing the country or just crossing the state, there's something magical about setting out on the open highway and seeing all kinds of fun things. That's doubly true for foodies. Road-trippers might stumble across something as specific as regional pizza toppings, and you might even find yourself routing a whole trip around food. Did you know that Ohio had a 13-stop Donut Trail? You do now!
If you really want to get a feel for an area's history, chat with locals and other travelers alike, and maybe discover some one-of-a-kind treasures, we'd suggest making it a point to stop in at any old-timey general store you happen to come across. These great old places have survived decades — if not more than a century — and are still wonderfully fun and occasionally eccentric stores that are worth the stop. Some are worth a detour, some are a destination, and we wanted to spotlight some of the coolest.
These are the places that have gotten some serious attention for preserving the past in a way that makes visitors feel as though they're stepping into a time capsule. Many are on the National Register of Historic Places, and you're guaranteed to find some incredible stories, some very neat antiques, and plenty of cool stuff you're not going to discover anywhere else. Should you plan a road trip around these cool old places alone? We won't say no!
1. The Simmons-Wright Company Store in Kewanee/Toomsuba, Mississippi
The Simmons-Wright Company Store has been the beating heart of the towns of Kewanee and Toomsuba since 1884, and incredibly, it's still owned by a descendant of the original founder. The store itself is a little different, as it was rebuilt after a 1926 fire. Some original features — like the blacksmith shop and the grist mill — might not have made it into the 21st century, but the vibe is the same. Step through the doors, and you'll find a treasure trove of things you never knew you needed. And you might just get the feeling that you've discovered a well-kept secret that's a reminder of a long-lost time.
Wish you could go back to a time when you'd find handmade and crocheted toys and linens, neat knick-knacks, and some one-of-a-kind antiques? Look no further. Visitors rave about the food, too, noting that the burgers are delicious and made even better by the ultra-friendly welcome you'll get. Be sure to pick up some breads, baked goodies, salsas, and candies for the road. And even if you don't get the pulled pork sandwiches, grab some sauces to take with you.
https://thesimmons-wrightcompany.com/index-2.html
(601) 632-1884
5493 Hwy 11 & 80, Kewanee, MS 39364
2. Rabbit Hash General Store in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky
Besides having one of the quirkiest names we've ever seen — said to be a reference to the area's specialty dish, a rabbit stew — Rabbit Hash General Store has a history that's both tragic and lovely. Although much of the history was lost during a series of natural disasters in the 19th and 20th centuries, we do know that the roots of the store date back to an 1831 warehouse. A major fixture in the town for decades, the general store was nearly entirely destroyed in a 2016 electrical fire, but the tragedy galvanized the town.
People worked tirelessly to salvage, save, and store what they could, and a massive reconstruction project rebuilt the store with an eye toward recreating its 19th-century vibe. Everything was painstakingly recreated, right down to the uneven floors. Today, you can still walk in and expect to find local musicians performing, great beer on tap, and plenty of locally made crafts, pottery, and hand-woven baskets. Everyone's glad to see you, there might be a pig roast on if you time it right, and the snack selection is legit.
(859) 586-7744
10021 Lower River Rd, Rabbit Hash, KY 41005
3. Old Riverton Store in Riverton, Kansas
The Old Riverton Store sits along Kansas' short strip of Route 66, and the store you'll find there today isn't the original — that was destroyed by a 1923 tornado. The current building opened in 1925, and it was an immediate hit as a stop for not only essentials, but also for outstanding chili made from a family recipe and regularly held croquet games. Fast forward to today, and the family-owned store remains one of the oldest businesses along Route 66.
It's the kind of place that decades of locals have memories of, whether it's getting bags of penny candy, meeting soldiers traveling cross-country on their way to the battlefields of World War II, or families passing through on a search for work. Many of those memories have been immortalized on the walls, with visitors saying that you'll definitely want to take the time to stop and browse the old photos and antiques.
There's been a deli on-site since the early days, and the freshly made sandwiches are still a hit. Old-school bologna sandwiches are a win and made just the way you want them. And you're definitely going to have to add a slice of pie, plus some equally old-school sodas like a sarsaparilla.
(620) 848-3330
7109 KS-66, Riverton, KS 66770
4. St. James General Store in St. James, New York
If you're heading to Long Island, you should absolutely not miss the chance to visit the oldest continuously operating general store in the U.S. That's the St. James General Store, which was built in 1857 by a local man who returned home after heading out to seek his fortunes in the California Gold Rush. It's still pretty much the same as it was more than a century and a half ago, and that's precisely the way locals and longtime employees prefer it.
According to some, though, there have been a few new additions in the form of ghostly inhabitants. One of the most commonly seen is a little girl who's known to haunt the stairs and can sometimes be heard crying. Will you see her? Maybe, maybe not ... but some of those who visit say that there's definitely some vibes here.
It's far from all scary, though, with visitors appreciating treasures, from locally sourced honey to handmade soaps, cookies, and candies that aren't to be missed. Some who return with their families after being away for decades report that it's exactly the same experience they remember, and there's something lovely about that.
https://suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Historic-Sites/St-James-General-Store
(631) 854-3740
516 Moriches Rd, St. James, NY 11780
5. Wall Drug in Wall, South Dakota
Wall Drug is a destination in itself, with an estimated two million people a year making the trip out to Wall, South Dakota to visit this sprawling complex that got its start back in 1931. The souvenir shop alone is almost 50,000 square feet, and it's pretty incredible that it all started because those traveling across the vast and largely empty expanse that was Depression-era South Dakota needed a place to stop for water.
Today, you can visit a replica of the old-school pharmacy, and there are also things like an arcade, a shop dedicated to fossils and dinosaurs, and areas where you can pan for gold. There's a picnic area, art gallery, bookstore, fudge shop, ice cream shop, a chapel ... and that's just scratching the surface. There's plenty of food, too. Burgers and fries get some love, it's impossible to beat 5-cent coffee, and yes, it's touristy. It's also fun, funky, and still offers free ice water in a neat nod to the place's history, while the fudge has to be experienced to be believed.
(605) 279-2175
510 Main St, PO Box 401, Wall, SD 57790
6. Jefferson General Store in Jefferson, Texas
Jefferson, Texas is another spot that isn't just a quick stop, especially if you love history. There's no shortage of it here, with dozens of buildings that have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Nestled in a building that dates back to the 1860s is a combination hardware and general store that was run by the same family until 1977. It's still curated with an eye toward preserving decades of history.
Those who walk through the doors report that there's an absolute overload of things to see. There's plenty of quirky fun here — from statues of John Wayne to ordering waffle cones made on the spot. (Fun fact! The city was named for Thomas Jefferson, and Jefferson is actually credited with helping to popularize vanilla ice cream. He authored the very first recipe for it — in the States, at least.)
Speaking of food, there are a lot of old-school soda fountains to be found across the U.S., and sitting down at the one here — and grabbing a malt shake — is just as fun now as it was in years past. It's a dream stop for anyone with a sweet tooth, with fudge and plenty of retro candies to be found. Homemade pralines? Yes, please!
https://www.jeffersongeneralstore.com/
(903) 665-8481
113 E Austin St, Jefferson, TX 75657
7. Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora, New York
It's safe to say that it's physically impossible to see all that there is on offer at Vidler's 5 & 10, as this incredibly neat old place stocks more than 75,000 different things. It sprawls across four different buildings and around 20,000 square feet in a Buffalo suburb, and it's come a long way since it opened back in 1930 with just two aisles.
When Robert S. Vidler opened his store, the Great Depression was looming. It didn't just survive, it thrived: and it's one of the last five-and-dime stores in the country, and it's the largest in the world. Today, you'll find everything from household essentials to retro candies, tin toys, and neat local products, and it's absolutely a place you can spend the entire day.
Will you find things you never dreamed of? Definitely. Will you discover craft supplies that will set you off on a new hobby? Possibly. Be sure to stock up on all the vintage candies, check out the kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed, and if you're in need of a gift for that hard-to-please person in your life, it's a guarantee that Vidler's will have something.
https://www.vidlers5and10.com/
(716) 652-0481
676-694 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
8. Old Sautee Store in Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia
Visit the Old Sautee Store, and you'll be stepping into the oldest store in the state. It's been around since 1872, and in a way, it kind of predates stores as we know them today: It was originally a trading post that did double duty as a post office. You'll still find all kinds of neat old throwback things here — including things like a tonic called the Good Health Recipe, crafted in the old-school Appalachian way of mixing apple cider vinegar with a slew of natural ingredients. Think handmade lye soaps and the store's own locally harvested raw honey, while customers also say you shouldn't skip the unique ciders, ginger snaps, and specialty cheeses, either.
The staff gets high praise for their knowledge of the store's incredible history, and the fact that you're likely to find locally made treasures from clothing to pottery is the icing on the cake. Don't forget to stop at the restaurant for some stellar sandwiches.
(706) 878-2281
2315 GA-17, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571
9. End of the Commons General Store in Mesopotamia, Ohio
The End of the Commons General Store has been around since 1840, but it has a pretty neat recent history, too. When the Schaden family bought it in 1982, they decided to increase the number of bulk buys, and in order to do so, needed to do some serious deep cleaning. In long-untouched back rooms, they discovered a treasure trove of vintage items, from fixtures to canned goods, all spanning the store's century-and-a-half existence.
The original store has been expanded and now features modern conveniences like a cafe, but there's also something super-neat here: a gas station that's still a downright delightful throwback to the 1940s. It's also an important fixture in the Amish community, which means visitors will find a ton of displays and information about the history of the area and its families. Also, there are fry pies, a ton of baked goods, homemade fudges, and candies that you're not going to want to skip. Those fry pies have been a staple for years, so much so that you can order these delicious, fruit-filled, hand-held pastries in bulk.
(440) 693-4295
8719 State Route 534, Mesopotamia, OH 44439
10. Marine General Store in Marine On St. Croix, Minnesota
If you're interested in visiting one of the oldest stores in Minnesota, that'll be the Marine General Store. The 19th-century store is one of the area's only surviving buildings from the era, and it once thrived thanks to the area's lumber industry. Much of the store — including the floors and fixtures — are the same. And fun fact: It was around when Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone back in 1876, and the store installed one of these trendy, new-fangled devices a few years later. In more recent years, it's been a go-to for those exploring the area, camping, or simply driving through.
It's the kind of place that welcomes those who are new to the area with open arms, and the bakery is so good that you'll hear some people say that browsing day-old sale items for delicious deals has become a beloved tradition. Sandwiches from the deli and fresh-baked cookies provide welcome respite from the road, while the Dutch apple pies venture into best-ever territory.
https://marinegeneralstore.com/
(651) 433-2445
101 Judd St, Marine On Saint Croix, MN 55047
11. Lumberville General Store in Lumberville, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to some truly neat and historic old restaurants, and the Lumberville General Store can rival any of them when it comes to history. The town was originally called Wall's Landing, and when it was established in 1775, it included the general store, several mills, and a school. It was named by and for its founder, Colonel George Wall, Jr., a somewhat mysterious Revolutionary War-era military man who is believed to have served alongside George Washington during that famous time spent along the Delaware River.
The general store has been closed for renovations several times, and those who stop there these days will find a neat little cafe serving outstanding food while holding onto that old-school, historic store feel. It's the kind of place that still feels like a local favorite, and outdoor seating means you'll also be treated to some seriously lovely views. Be sure to try the burgers, but you also won't be disappointed if you're there in time for breakfast. The coffee's excellent, and the breakfast sandwiches are off the charts.
https://www.thelumbervillegeneralstore.com/
(215) 297-9262
3741 River Rd, Lumberville, PA 18933
12. U.G. White Mercantile in Athens, Alabama
To give you an idea of just how long U.G. White Mercantile has been around, the founder — Ulysses Grant White — was named for the Civil War general. White opened his store in 1917, and although it later moved, the fact that it's been in its current location since 1937 means that it's a completely respectable entry into our conversation about old-school general stores.
There's no doubt that many a general store aficionado will say that the selection of retro candies that more places have forgotten about is one of the most important sections, and plenty of visitors say the choices here aren't going to disappoint. For years, this store has been welcoming customers that find much more than they bargained for, and it's the kind of place where you can lose an entire day and still feel there are things you missed.
While there's always a fear that time — and a 2007 change in ownership — means that things are going to be different, this spot gets a lot of praise from visitors who appreciate the upgrades but also appreciate that it was done with a sense of nostalgia. Best of all, you might just stumble across some live music performances.
(256) 232-4540
101 N Jefferson St, Athens, AL 35611
13. Nagley's General Store in Talkeetna, Alaska
The history behind Nagley's General Store is a little unclear, with the store itself giving an opening date of 1921. Other sources suggest it was built in 1917. But what we do know is that it's not in the original location. By the 1940s, it became clear that it was smack dab in the middle of a flood zone, so the building was relocated. It's been renamed a few times, too, and the current name is a tribute to original owner Horace W. Nagley.
Today, visitors will get to meet more than the friendly human staff, as Nagley's has long been home to the town's unofficial mayor. For years, that was a cat named Stubbs, and when he died in 2017, the honorary title was handed down to the next generation. Her name is Aurora, and she's lovely.
Visitors here are impressed by the feeling that you truly are walking into old-school Alaska, from the skins and furs on the walls to supplies and artifacts that speak to the rough climate and landscape. It's worth the stop for the ice cream alone, but make sure to stop and chat with the staff, as well.
(907) 733-3663
13650 E Main St, Talkeetna, AK 99676