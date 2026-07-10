13 Old-Timey General Stores Across The US To Visit On Your Next Roadtrip

Ah, that time-honored tradition that is the road trip! Whether you're planning on crossing the country or just crossing the state, there's something magical about setting out on the open highway and seeing all kinds of fun things. That's doubly true for foodies. Road-trippers might stumble across something as specific as regional pizza toppings, and you might even find yourself routing a whole trip around food. Did you know that Ohio had a 13-stop Donut Trail? You do now!

If you really want to get a feel for an area's history, chat with locals and other travelers alike, and maybe discover some one-of-a-kind treasures, we'd suggest making it a point to stop in at any old-timey general store you happen to come across. These great old places have survived decades — if not more than a century — and are still wonderfully fun and occasionally eccentric stores that are worth the stop. Some are worth a detour, some are a destination, and we wanted to spotlight some of the coolest.

These are the places that have gotten some serious attention for preserving the past in a way that makes visitors feel as though they're stepping into a time capsule. Many are on the National Register of Historic Places, and you're guaranteed to find some incredible stories, some very neat antiques, and plenty of cool stuff you're not going to discover anywhere else. Should you plan a road trip around these cool old places alone? We won't say no!