This Ohio Donut Trail Is A Sweet Journey Worth The Road Trip

Donuts have a complex history dating back to ancient Greece, and although donut makers continue to innovate, donuts largely remain a fairly inexpensive and accessible breakfast food. You may already have your go-to favorite, be it something simple like a classic glazed, something more over the top like a bear claw. And you can't go wrong with sprinkles. But the Donut Trail is a chance to try something new, and it's worth doing a little research into what some of the Donut Trail shops are known for before you embark.

For example, you'll definitely want to grab a maple donut at Jupiter Coffee and Donuts as the maple syrup comes from the owners' family farm. And the shop does frequent seasonal and holiday specials, like Chewbacca long johns for Star Wars Day. Kelly's Bakery, a Hamilton stop, is known for both classic and creative flavors; but you'll definitely want to try the buckeye donut, a chocolate-glazed yeast donut with a peanut butter frosting center. Ohio is the Buckeye State, after all. Finally, if you are trying to do the Donut Trail in a single day, you may want to start at The Donut Spot in Fairfield, which opens bright and early at 3 a.m.!

As long as you pace yourself, you can feel good about your Donut Trail excursion. You won't find any big-name shops on the passport — no Krispy Kremes, etc. Rather, they are all family-run businesses, many of which have been local mainstays for decades.