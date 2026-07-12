Where To Find Unsold Or Returned Ninja Appliances At Major Discounts

The key to getting a fancy Ninja appliance at a discount price is a willingness to be flexible and patient. Online stock changes rapidly, so if you're in the market for something specific, be ready to wait and then strike when the iron is hot.

If you do, you can save money on a new, open-box, used, or refurbished Ninja kitchen device without sacrificing on features or settling for a lower-quality brand. For clarity, used means that the item had a previous owner and is being sold as is (this is also sometimes referred to as pre-owned). A refurbished item indicates that the item was inspected by a professional and repaired to return it to like-new status in terms of its working functionality.

When buying from Amazon, you can choose to buy new or select a used or refurbished model, which takes a solid chunk off the purchase price. For example, that could mean scoring a used Ninja CREAMi or refurbished Ninja CREAMi for around $195 versus a new one for $235. And with Amazon, it's all on the same website and backed by the brand.