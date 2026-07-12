Where To Find Unsold Or Returned Ninja Appliances At Major Discounts
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From souped-up blenders to enticing coffeemakers with all the bells and whistles, there's likely a Ninja appliance that has caught your eye — like the Ninja Air Fryer that made the 2026 best consumer appliances of summer list or the powerful and highly rated Ninja Luxe Café. While these devices seem to magically produce enviable treats, they come at a hefty price. But if a brand-new Ninja machine is not in the budget, you may still be able to get your hands on one if you shop online through vendors that carry refurbished or used versions.
Interestingly, there are a few ways to buy discount Ninja appliances from a recognized platform with buyer protections like return windows, condition labels, or limited warranties so you can feel solid about clicking the checkout button. To ensure you don't get taken advantage of or buy a product that breaks down immediately after, it's much safer to buy from a place like Amazon or Back Market.
What to know about buying Ninja appliances on Amazon
The key to getting a fancy Ninja appliance at a discount price is a willingness to be flexible and patient. Online stock changes rapidly, so if you're in the market for something specific, be ready to wait and then strike when the iron is hot.
If you do, you can save money on a new, open-box, used, or refurbished Ninja kitchen device without sacrificing on features or settling for a lower-quality brand. For clarity, used means that the item had a previous owner and is being sold as is (this is also sometimes referred to as pre-owned). A refurbished item indicates that the item was inspected by a professional and repaired to return it to like-new status in terms of its working functionality.
When buying from Amazon, you can choose to buy new or select a used or refurbished model, which takes a solid chunk off the purchase price. For example, that could mean scoring a used Ninja CREAMi or refurbished Ninja CREAMi for around $195 versus a new one for $235. And with Amazon, it's all on the same website and backed by the brand.
How Back Market handles pre-owned Ninja appliances
When buying from Back Market, you can further shave off the price of appliances if you are willing to buy a model that has some light outward wear and tear. In this case, you can choose an item that is listed in "fair" or "good" condition rather than "excellent."
These lower ratings simply indicate the item may have some scratches or signs of use on the outside. Back Market stands by the fact that the scratches and dents, as they were, are cosmetic in nature, and that is reflected in the price. The good news for consumers is that Back Market has still inspected, repaired, and made sure the appliance is in proper working order. Plus, you have the peace of mind of 30-day free returns and a one-year warranty.
Bottom line: If you're willing to bide your time and accept items that may have been pre-loved, a Ninja appliance is certainly within reach. Then, you can happily pocket some of your savings and still put a bit towards ingredients to get your Ninja humming, from frozen fruits for primo smoothies to the best store-bought coffee beans.