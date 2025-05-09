The Best Store-Bought Espresso Coffee Beans We Tried Come From This Popular Brand

Nothing beats a freshly-ground and brewed espresso to really pump some pep into your step. Ranging from velvety smooth to tastefully astringent, a good cup of espresso gives you plenty to consider on your palate while also doling out a much stronger dosage of caffeine compared to a regular cup of coffee. And while much of your espresso's quality can depend on exterior factors, such as purchasing a high quality espresso machine, the heart of a truly great cup of espresso comes down to those dark coffee beans themselves. With different roasts and levels of intensity, one brand of espresso might differ greatly from another. With this in mind, there's one store-bought espresso brand that stood above the rest.

In Chowhound's ranking of the best store-bought espresso beans, Peet's Coffee emerged as the victor — more specifically, the brand's "Off the Grid" medium roast took the gold. Our reviewer registered a delightful nose of floral, spicy, and mildly-sweet notes, with the espresso providing a nutty, chocolatey profile on the palate. The acidity was balanced, present enough to be noticed without interfering in the espresso's more delectable notes. Our reviewer couldn't help but return to this cup, which is arguably the most glowing review you can get from a critic, and a perfect reason to grab a bag for yourself.