The 9 Best Summer Kitchen Appliances Customers Are Loving In 2026

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Summer might be peak cooking season. With all the fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as the available year-round usuals — chicken, pork, steak, and so on — you have a ton of options to up your cooking game during this time of year. Whether you enjoy cooking inside or outside, there are plenty of new kitchen appliances that make your job easier and your food delicious.

From ice cream makers and grills to camping cooking appliances and outdoor pizza ovens, we scoured review sites and got feedback from customers about some of the best kitchen appliances (both indoor and outdoor) available in 2026. Whether you're looking to buy just one or to splurge on a few, follow these tips on how to save on kitchen appliances. You'll definitely up your cooking game with these options.