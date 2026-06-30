The 9 Best Summer Kitchen Appliances Customers Are Loving In 2026
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Summer might be peak cooking season. With all the fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as the available year-round usuals — chicken, pork, steak, and so on — you have a ton of options to up your cooking game during this time of year. Whether you enjoy cooking inside or outside, there are plenty of new kitchen appliances that make your job easier and your food delicious.
From ice cream makers and grills to camping cooking appliances and outdoor pizza ovens, we scoured review sites and got feedback from customers about some of the best kitchen appliances (both indoor and outdoor) available in 2026. Whether you're looking to buy just one or to splurge on a few, follow these tips on how to save on kitchen appliances. You'll definitely up your cooking game with these options.
Ooni Koda 16 Natural Gas Pizza Oven
With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this Ooni natural gas pizza oven checks all the boxes if you want to make your own pizzas. The oven can reach temperatures up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly twice the heat you get from a domestic oven. It's pricey, but customers tend to think the investment is worth it. Keep in mind that this is a natural gas oven — not propane — so make sure you have the ability to hook it up to a gas line before you buy.
Purchase the Ooni Koda 16 Natural Gas Pizza Oven for $649 on Amazon.
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart is a mainstay in the kitchen appliance game, and its 1.5-quart ice cream maker is another solid product offering. It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and customers praise how simple it is to use. It also has the ability to make sorbet and frozen yogurt, and it comes at a fair price point.
Purchase the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker for $89.95 on Amazon.
Ninja Air Fryer with Air Crisp
Despite some differing opinions on whether air fryers are needed, it appears they're here to stay. This Ninja air fryer has a 5-quart capacity, can reach up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it also has the ability to roast and dehydrate. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and a reviewer even says it's "one of the best kitchen appliances I've ever purchased!"
Purchase the Ninja Air Fryer with Air Crisp for $129.99 on Amazon.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0
Sous vide cookers are a great way to cook protein without worrying about under or overcooking. This Anova sous vide cooker gets a lot of positive reviews from users, including a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, thanks to its ease of use and quality results. Using the Anova app, you can control the cooker's time and temperature from elsewhere in the house. At under $250, it's respectably priced compared to other sous vide cookers on the market.
Purchase the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0 for $229 on Amazon.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Coffee makers have come a long way in the last couple of decades. The rise of the single-serve K-Cup pod has been a huge part of that. Obviously, Keurig is a big part of the coffee maker game, and this particular model is a winner, according to customer reviews. Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, this programmable coffee maker can brew serving sizes of 4 to 12 ounces.
Purchase the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $209.99 on Amazon.
Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 18-Inch Charcoal Smoker
Let's start with this: Smokers typically aren't cheap. However, this one from Weber does the job and comes in at under $500. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, it cranks out delicious proteins, such as brisket, pork butt, and ribs, according to reviews. Charcoal smokers take time, so they're best suited to home cooks willing to be patient on a laid-back summer weekend evening, but the end result is usually worth the time.
Purchase the Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 18-Inch Charcoal Smoker for $419 on Amazon.
Instant Pot RIO Multi-Cooker
Instant Pots are a great way to cook quality meals quickly, and the brand knows exactly how to create a good product. That's what it's done with the 6-quart, 7-in-1 Instant Pot RIO Multi-Cooker, which is ideal for larger, family meals. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and one customer says it's "one of the best purchases I've ever made."
Purchase the Instant Pot RIO Multi-Cooker for $109.99 on Amazon.
Cuisinart Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster
Sometimes, it's the simplest of appliances that make cooking so much easier. Boasting a majority of 5-star reviews, Cuisinart's four-slice toaster has seven shade settings for standard bread, and also has settings to cook waffles, bagels, pastries, and English muffins — all perfect for a quick bite with coffee on a busy summer morning.
Purchase the Cuisinart Custom Select Four-Slice Toaster for $59.99 at Costco.
Weber Spirit E-210 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
If you need a relatively inexpensive gas grill (as far as grills go) for your upcoming summer cookouts, this Weber propane gas grill does the trick. This smaller, three-burner grill features snap ignition, a grease management system, and a warming rack. It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with 75% of reviews coming in at 5 stars.
Purchase the Weber Spirit E-210 Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $549 on Amazon.