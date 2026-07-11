Ask Your Butcher To Cut Baby Back Ribs This Way For A New Take On The BBQ Fave

There are few things as satisfying, or as celebratory, as great, big racks of delicious baby back ribs. They signal carnivorous feasts with friends, festive cookouts, and good times. But there's another way to make and serve them than in the standard slab. You can ask your butcher to break your baby back ribs down into singles before you even leave the shop. In keeping with the convivial theme, these are even sometimes called — get this — party ribs.

These are also, to be clear, not the same as riblets, which are hacked in half lengthwise and then separated by the bone to create bite-sized minis that match their cutesy moniker. Party ribs are only separated into individual bones. This not only lets heat penetrate faster once you get cooking for a quicker finish versus the ribs' previously dense composition, but it also frees up more surface area for your favorite pork-enhancing herbs and spices, as well as 360-degree caramelization. They're also just more convenient to nibble at your next fete.