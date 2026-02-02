5 Reasons To Always Buy Meat From A Butcher (Instead Of Costco)

Costco is a one-stop shop for just about everything, and for the price of a membership, you get access to a whole load of fantastic value products that deliver on quality and price — people love it. But for all the must-buy items we recommend you get from Costco, when it comes to meat, we suggest taking a different approach: Buy it from a butcher, instead.

When you're buying any kind of food (and especially meat), the priorities are going to be quality, provenance, and value — and while Costco can deliver on some of those accounts, the difference between shopping there and with your local butcher doesn't just boil down to price-per-pound. Shopping at the butcher gives you some huge advantages you just don't get at big stores like Costco, especially if you're a home cook who's interested in using the best meat possible, while learning more about what it is you're actually cooking.

There are several reasons you should buy your meat from your local butcher, but Costco and stores like it are still a great place to buy your meat if you don't have access to a good butcher. But if you can, going to a butcher gives you a little extra when it comes to customization, quality, and expertise.