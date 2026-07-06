7 Delicious Ways To Cook Hot Dogs Besides Plain Old Grilling

To utilize the slow-cooking method, be aware that you do need a bit more time, as the name implies. Grab your Crock-Pot, Instant Pot, or similar functioning device. Slow-cooking is useful when you need to cook in bulk for a party or a big family, as you can put all of your hot dogs in together to cook, and then leave them in the slow-cooker to keep them warm while people eat. Some home cooks who have tried this method have filled the pot with almost 60 hot dogs, stacked vertically, in a six-quart slow cooker, so this is definitely one to save for a hungry crew.

One thing to keep in mind is the length of the hot dogs — make sure they'll fit standing up in the cooker. You may want to do a bit of measuring at home and at the store to ensure you have the proper size. (Of course, if you misjudge, you can lay them horizontally; you just may not fit as many.) Once the hot dogs are in the pot, put on the lid and let them cook for two-and-a-half to three hours. Check that the hot dogs in the center of the pot are cooked through before you pull them out to serve.