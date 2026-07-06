7 Delicious Ways To Cook Hot Dogs Besides Plain Old Grilling
No matter the time of year, when I smell the delicious scent of a grill, I can't help but think about backyard barbecues and cookouts with friends and family. And what is inevitably on every menu? Hot dogs! But if you're like me (a city dweller with a studio apartment), you may not have a regular-sized grill — or even a patio or backyard — to prepare them. So how can you possibly be expected to satisfy such a delectable craving? While grilling is the go-to for hot dogs, there are plenty of other ways to cook them.
Follow our tips, and you'll be well-equipped for hot dog preparation any time the craving hits. Maybe you'll even find a new way to cook them that you like better, or just a way to shake things up in the kitchen (or backyard) without grilling.
1. Broiling
If you've got a large group of hungry friends or family, broiling your hot dogs is one of the fastest ways to cook them — and all you need is an oven. Plus, broiling is a relatively fast and easy cleanup process since it only involves one tray.
As long as your hot dogs are just coming out of the refrigerator (and not the freezer), turn your broiler to high and put the rack, covered with a layer of aluminum foil to catch any escaping juices, on the topmost shelf. Cut slits into the dogs to help prevent bursting, and you should have browned dogs in under five minutes with a juicy interior. You may want to turn them halfway through cooking to make sure each side gets even heat. This method ensures the hot dogs are evenly cooked and adds a slightly crispy exterior.
2. Pan-frying
When I hear the word "frying," I often think of messy vats of grease, with the potential for spillage and danger. However, pan frying doesn't require any additional appliances, and no oil is involved. For this method, however, it's best to use a cast iron pan.
To pan fry, add a small amount of water to cover the bottom of the pan (about half an inch), turn the stove to medium-high heat, and add the hot dogs while the water evaporates. Feel free to roll them around a bit for even cooking. You'll probably get two to three dogs in the pan at a time, depending on your pan size, so note this method is not as volume friendly.
Once the water is gone, you can also add a bit of butter, or yes, your preferred oil, for additional flavor. One additional tip is to leave the juices in the pan after the hot dogs have been removed to cook your buns in.
3. Air-frying
Another way to cook your hot dogs is with an air fryer. While it's possible to air fry multiple dogs, this is a good option to just make one in a short amount of time if you're home alone, hungry, and want an alternative to microwaving. You can set the fryer between 390 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and give the hot dog about four to six minutes to cook, depending on how crispy you want the outside to be. For less browned dogs, turn the heat down to 380 degrees Fahrenheit.
Don't forget to either jostle the basket or fully rotate or flip the hot dog for thorough cooking (though you don't necessarily have to; it does cook more evenly). One final idea is to remove the hot dog, add a bun, and put it back in the fryer for one to two minutes to get everything crispy and warm together. You could also air-fry the buns first and set them aside until the juicy hot dogs are ready to go inside.
4. Slow-cooking
To utilize the slow-cooking method, be aware that you do need a bit more time, as the name implies. Grab your Crock-Pot, Instant Pot, or similar functioning device. Slow-cooking is useful when you need to cook in bulk for a party or a big family, as you can put all of your hot dogs in together to cook, and then leave them in the slow-cooker to keep them warm while people eat. Some home cooks who have tried this method have filled the pot with almost 60 hot dogs, stacked vertically, in a six-quart slow cooker, so this is definitely one to save for a hungry crew.
One thing to keep in mind is the length of the hot dogs — make sure they'll fit standing up in the cooker. You may want to do a bit of measuring at home and at the store to ensure you have the proper size. (Of course, if you misjudge, you can lay them horizontally; you just may not fit as many.) Once the hot dogs are in the pot, put on the lid and let them cook for two-and-a-half to three hours. Check that the hot dogs in the center of the pot are cooked through before you pull them out to serve.
5. Boiling
Boiling hot dogs in water gets a bad rap — generally because the accepted wisdom is that the water can draw out the flavor from the hot dogs. However, this method does cook the hot dogs quickly (within four to six minutes) and plumps them up. If you go this route, try adding a pinch of salt like you would to pasta water.
For the adults (or the more adventurous), however, may we suggest boiling in beer? This method has been used in crab boils for added flavor, and gives a mild, malty or hoppy taste to the hot dogs as they absorb the beer's profile. All you have to do is let four to six hot dogs steep in about 12 ounces of beer of your choice for about 4 to 6 minutes, depending on your taste. You could also add a bit of beef broth or even some diced onion to the beer to kick all of the flavors up another notch.
6. Steaming
If you're looking for a healthy alternative to the methods already mentioned, steaming may be the way to go. This is the method most traditional hot dog carts use, whether on the streets of New York or at a ballpark, so you know it's mass taste-test-approved. A typical industrial steamer heats a tray of water from the bottom, with a perforated tray on top where the hot dogs and buns sit.
However, if you don't have a personal hot dog cart at home, you can recreate this technique using a pan, similar to pan-frying. You want to add a small amount of water to a pan or pot, bring it to a boil, then take it off the heat, add your hot dogs, and cover for a few minutes while they steam up.
You can also try the kitchen hack where you put the hot dogs in a colander (or steamer basket), cover it with aluminum foil, and hold it over boiling water. The steam should rise the same way it would in one of the fancier carts — and you can steam your buns, too.
7. Smoking
A final, delicious option is to cook your hot dogs in a wood smoker, infusing them with earthy notes from your chosen wood. It takes a little longer than the other methods we have mentioned, but the final product is worth it. You can start the process by marinating, covering with barbecue sauce, or using a dry rub before putting the hot dogs in the smoker to add additional, unique flavor.
Score the dogs with a sharp knife before putting them in the smoker so the flavor can seep inside the meat. Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 45 minutes to an hour. Make sure to rotate them about halfway through to get the smoke on all sides. One last tip: however you decide to prepare your hot dogs, there's no harm in cooking a few extra. Leftovers are the best part of any cookout.