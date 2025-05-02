The Delicious Thing That Happens When You Pan-Fry A Hot Dog

Hot dogs are often found at the heart of any cookout. Beloved for their innate customizability and savory flavors, these sausages can be a crowd-pleasing choice for any affair. On those days you're dreading all the ash wiping, grate cleaning, and oiling that goes along with grilling, you don't have to skip out on hot dogs completely. (And we're not talking about boiling them instead.) Stop grilling or boiling your hot dogs, because pan-frying your links is a much better alternative.

While boiling hot dogs is the go-to for cooking hot dogs fast, opting to pan-fry those sausages instead gives them a much better taste and texture. That's because one delicious thing happens when you pan-fry a hot dog: you get the perfect sear. This benefit isn't possible with boiling or microwaving, and since pan-frying is just as easy, why not make the swap? It's a much faster option than using the oven too, and certainly easier than busting out the grill.

Pan-frying leaves you with a big batch of juicy, tender hot dogs with a mouthwateringly caramelized exterior. If you want to try your hand at this underrated cooking method, here's how to do it.