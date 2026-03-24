Ditch The Grill And Cook Hot Dogs This Way For Maximum Flavor

Hot dogs might be seen as juvenile and unsophisticated, but that doesn't stop us from loving them — or maybe that's why we love them. Culinarily speaking, one of our favorite things to do is elevate humble ingredients and make them feel fancy, which is likely what led to things like flavor-packed Mexican-style hot dogs and hot dogs topped with cool, crisp coleslaw. The latest trend is especially delicious, as it involves skipping the grill and slinging your franks on your smoker instead.

Smoked hot dogs may not get the same crispy char the grill brings to the table, but they're still arguably better. Hot dogs are already full of salt and fat, two things that pop with flavor when kissed with heat. Infused with deep, rich, woodsy smoke, those flavors come alive with delicious nuance, so they're sure to please anyone who comes to the cookout. They're also ridiculously simple to make and don't take nearly as long as fancier smoked meats.

Scoring the hot dogs helps get the flavor as deep into each doggie as possible. Once inside the smoker, each batch of hot dogs is ready in just about 45 to 90 minutes, meaning there's no need to prep the day before. Instead, you can preheat your smoker a few hours before you want to eat and prep all your fixins plus this favorite three-ingredient macaroni salad while your hot dogs cook. You can also smoke some butter to slather on grilled hot dog buns for added smoky flavor.