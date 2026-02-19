How To Grill Hot Dogs The Right Way According To Hebrew National
Cooking hot dogs is pretty straightforward — or so you thought. There are plenty of ways to do it, from using a microwave or an air fryer to steaming them. You can even use a slow cooker. However, most options available to you fall a little flat when it comes to producing the perfect hot dog. According to Hebrew National, the hot dog giant known for 100% kosher hot dogs and a consistent classic that families depend on to make a quick and easy meal, there is actually a "right" way. If you're a hot dog fan, take note.
The company's website lays out the steps to follow to grill a hot dog for the best results. It starts with a clean, well-oiled grill so the hot dogs don't stick. So pick up the leftover grime from last week's hamburgers. To do this, you can use a wire grill cleaning brush, or go with a safer option of a grill cleaning brick, then give it a once-over with cooking spray. Once your grill is prepped, make sure your dogs are properly placed on the grill. Lay them crosswise along the grates so they don't fall through the cracks — and so they develop those picture-perfect grill marks. Timing is also key; Hebrew National recommends five to seven minutes for regular dogs and seven to 10 minutes for jumbo franks.
Tips and tricks beyond the meat
Choosing the best hot dogs made from premium cuts of meat is key to a delicious hot dog, and cooking it the right way makes sure they are awesome every time. Beyond that are still a few things to do to make sure your hot dogs are the star of the backyard barbecue.
Hebrew National recommends buttering your buns and spreading them open on the grill for no more than a minute. That gets them nice and toasted without drying them out or over-crisping them. To do this, place them off to the side, where the grill is hot but not in the direct path of the flames. This gives you the perfect texture and that buttery flavor that elevates the final product.
Ketchup and mustard are classic topping choices, but hot dogs give you a blank canvas to experiment with different toppings that provide a variety of textures and flavor combinations. Chili, chopped onions, and cheese are simple, yet popular, choices, but think outside the box; use a fruit-based topping, such as peach salsa or pineapple relish, plus chopped jalapeños and nacho cheese for a spicy twist. You can also turn it into a Reuben-inspired meal with sauerkraut, shredded Swiss cheese, and a smear of Thousand Island dressing. The sky is the limit, so get creative and turn those perfectly grilled hot dogs into a masterpiece of flavor.