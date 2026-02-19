How To Grill Hot Dogs The Right Way According To Hebrew National

Cooking hot dogs is pretty straightforward — or so you thought. There are plenty of ways to do it, from using a microwave or an air fryer to steaming them. You can even use a slow cooker. However, most options available to you fall a little flat when it comes to producing the perfect hot dog. According to Hebrew National, the hot dog giant known for 100% kosher hot dogs and a consistent classic that families depend on to make a quick and easy meal, there is actually a "right" way. If you're a hot dog fan, take note.

The company's website lays out the steps to follow to grill a hot dog for the best results. It starts with a clean, well-oiled grill so the hot dogs don't stick. So pick up the leftover grime from last week's hamburgers. To do this, you can use a wire grill cleaning brush, or go with a safer option of a grill cleaning brick, then give it a once-over with cooking spray. Once your grill is prepped, make sure your dogs are properly placed on the grill. Lay them crosswise along the grates so they don't fall through the cracks — and so they develop those picture-perfect grill marks. Timing is also key; Hebrew National recommends five to seven minutes for regular dogs and seven to 10 minutes for jumbo franks.