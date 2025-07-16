The Trick To Charring Hot Dogs Without A Grill

Nothing beats a grilled hot dog and the depth of flavor you get from that mouthwatering char. The catch, however, is that grilling can take a little time and effort, and some things just can't wait when you're craving a good hot dog. As it turns out, you can get grill-quality char on your hot dogs in less than five minutes — all you need is your broiler.

Broiling involves cooking your food using a high-temperature source from above, often in close proximity to the food itself. If that sounds a bit like upside-down grilling, that's because it is, essentially. Both broiling and grilling are dry cooking methods that use direct, intense heat to create the right conditions for charring meat. By broiling your hot dogs, you're basically grilling them from the top, which is why you can get similar results.

To do it correctly, start by shopping where you can get the most flavorful hot dogs; you want good-quality meat. Preheat your oven to the broil setting, typically around 400 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, then slice a few shallow slits onto your hot dogs. Place them on the top rack of your oven, using cooking spray or some aluminum foil to make sure they don't stick. Once they're in, keep a close eye on them; they cook very quickly, so make sure they don't burn. Turn them over every minute or so, and you should have perfectly charred hot dogs in two to four minutes.