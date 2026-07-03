I Tried 10 Bakeries To Determine Who Has The Best Chocolate Babka In NYC

New York City is home to "orange" slice pizza and some of the best bagels sandwiches, deli sandwiches, and babkas. A babka is a sweet bread that consists of key ingredients like yeast, butter, eggs, flour, and milk, and hails from Eastern Europe. The term itself is derived from the Yiddish and Polish words for grandmother.

Babkas can take many shapes and forms. The baked goods are often filled and dusted with all kinds of ingredients, including fruits and chocolate. There is a Polish-style Easter babka that somewhat resembles a bundt cake, and another one from Ukraine that comes in a tall, tube shape. The one that is most commonly enjoyed comes from the Jewish tradition, where the dough is laid flat, filled with chocolate or other fillings, rolled up, and baked as a loaf.

New York City is overloaded with many chocolate babka options. While I would love the pleasure of chowing down on every single babka that the five boroughs have to offer, I singled out 10 bakeries that serve the best. Then, I pitted them against one another and decided which one was best. I looked for three key elements when determining this ranking: its balance of chocolate and dough, softness/freshness, and its ability to make me reach for another slice.