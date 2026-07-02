The Cast Of The Bear Tell Us Their One Perfect Bite

It's good to have friends who are at the top of their profession, especially in the culinary world. If you know anything about Momofuku chef, restaurateur, and five-time James Beard Award-winner David Chang, you know that he is a wildly successful and respected individual who gets his seasoning right every time. Brian Koppelman, who plays The Computer on "The Bear," happens to be friends with him. Additionally, Koppelman is also friendly with another acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef — Kwame Onwuachi, owner of Afro-Caribbean restaurant Tatiana.

When Koppelman had the chance to dine at both of these celebrated chefs' personal homes, you know it was a memorable experience — and he couldn't choose his favorite bite between them. Koppelman explains his first best bite as more of a full meal: "David Chang had us over to his house with his wife a couple years ago. And every single thing that Dave cooked, that were home versions of what he would prepare in the restaurant, for his kids too — it was made with so much love and attention. Utterly mind-blowing." When we asked if there was something specific in the meal he recalled, he simply said "a pork-focused dish."

As for the Kwame Onwuachi meal, Koppleman recalled that he also went to the chef's house, where he was served the "filling that's in the goat patties at Tatiana ... [and] dirty rice on a plate." He described the experience similarly as "the single best thing I've ever eaten in my entire life."