The Gourmet Sauce You Can Make From A Can Of Tuna

What can you do with a simple can of tuna? Or perhaps better yet, what can't you do? Canned tuna is a mainstay in many people's kitchen cabinets due in part to its sheer versatility. From easily upgrading your weeknight pasta to concocting Spanish-inspired tuna patties, a can of tuna can make for a stress-free ingredient no matter the occasion. And although there are tons of ways to upgrade canned tuna, it turns out, canned tuna is a crucial ingredient in a delicious gourmet sauce.

Advertisement

If you haven't made tonnato sauce before, here is your sign to change that. This delicious sauce originates in Italy and features tinned tuna as one of its prominent ingredients. If you know anything about the Italian language, this might not come as a shock to you, since "tonnato" is very similar to "tonno," the Italian word for tuna. This sauce is rich, but extremely usable, and can act as a meat sauce, a dip for veggies, or as a spread for bread or crostini. And with simple, usually-accessible ingredients, there's no excuse not to try it!