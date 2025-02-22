What You Need To Know To Enjoy Chinese Hot Pot Safely

Hot pot isn't just a meal; it's a communal dining experience. Consisting of a central pot of piping hot soup or broth, diners are encouraged to select various ingredients to cook in this aromatic broth. Chinese restaurants have round tables to encourage communal eating. Likewise, hot pot is a dish designed to facilitate sharing with friends and family and bonding over delicious food. However, because many of the ingredients laid out for a hot pot are raw, there can be some danger of contamination if you don't know how to navigate the experience safely. Don't let this turn you off from enjoying hot pot, though, because it can be completely safe.

One of the biggest dangers comes from the raw foods themselves, which, if improperly cooked can lead to Salmonella and Listeria. When eating hot pot, it's crucial to avoid cross-contamination by using separate chopsticks or tongs for each ingredient. For example, you never want to grab a piece of raw seafood with chopsticks used to grab a piece of raw beef. Every ingredient should have its own set of chopsticks or tongs — in the event you don't know how to use chopsticks. Either way, utensils used for raw food should never touch cooked food.

If you're fixing a hot pot at home, you'll want to make sure you're getting high-quality ingredients, and that any meat is sliced super thin for fast cooking. However, take note of some of the easiest food safety mistakes to make when prepping the food, such as cutting raw ingredients on the same cutting board without cleaning it, as this can increase the likelihood of foodborne illness through cross-contamination.