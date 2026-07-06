2-Ingredient Cocktails That Will Up Your Home Bartender Game

Home bartenders have a lot of fun creating complex cocktails to show off their skills and impress their guests. But those complicated drinks can be a lot of work. And as much fun as it is to build your own home bar, it can also be costly to set up and maintain if you are partial to fancy drinks. That's fine if you entertain constantly and want to spend your time making drinks while talking to your friends, but there is a much simpler way to up your game without all the extra work.

Two-ingredient cocktails offer the perfect solution. Cocktails don't need to be over-complicated to be good. Simple creations can be just as delicious, if not better, as the fancy ones, and much easier to make in a pinch for unexpected guests. Focusing on a few simple drinks and making them really well lets the flavors that matter get the attention they deserve.

We've compiled a list of two-ingredient cocktails that will inspire you to get back to creating wonderful drinks without all the extra time and expense involved in building a fancy, unnecessarily overstocked home bar. Use that time extra time you have for choosing the best size and shape of ice cubes to use instead. Each of these drinks only require two ingredients, not counting the garnish — an alcohol and a mixer — and they are each designed to respect the classics and delight you and your guests. And if you want to get creative and fancy, have fun with the garnish — these extra touches add a pop of flair, color, flavor, and personality that will make a simple concoction look more fancy.