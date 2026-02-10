The Best Gins To Pair With Tonic, According To Bartenders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gin and tonic water are an iconic duo in the world of classic highball cocktails. While a G and T, as it's lovingly referred to, may seem a bit one-dimensional at face value, that couldn't be further from the truth. For those in the know, this will come as no surprise, but tonic water and gin take many flavors, so the basic quinine and juniper elements only scratch the surface. Really, there's no limit to what flavors can be achieved with a simple gin and tonic cocktail. Now that we have that settled, some gins make a much tastier gin and tonic than others, and knowing which ones stand out from the crowd is a surefire way to take the beloved drink to the next level.

To find out what the best gins to use in your next G and T are, I checked in with a couple of expert bartenders: Emilio Uribe and Luke Slater. Uribe is the lead bartender at Loquita in Santa Barbara, CA, and its beverage program specializes in gin and tonics. Slater is an expert at The Cask Connoisseur and also has 10 years of bartending experience under his belt. With their expertise combined, I came up with the list of the 10 best gins to mix with tonic that you find below. Keep them on your radar the next time you're snagging a bottle, and your next round of gin and tonics is sure to be the best yet.