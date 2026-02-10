The Best Gins To Pair With Tonic, According To Bartenders
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gin and tonic water are an iconic duo in the world of classic highball cocktails. While a G and T, as it's lovingly referred to, may seem a bit one-dimensional at face value, that couldn't be further from the truth. For those in the know, this will come as no surprise, but tonic water and gin take many flavors, so the basic quinine and juniper elements only scratch the surface. Really, there's no limit to what flavors can be achieved with a simple gin and tonic cocktail. Now that we have that settled, some gins make a much tastier gin and tonic than others, and knowing which ones stand out from the crowd is a surefire way to take the beloved drink to the next level.
To find out what the best gins to use in your next G and T are, I checked in with a couple of expert bartenders: Emilio Uribe and Luke Slater. Uribe is the lead bartender at Loquita in Santa Barbara, CA, and its beverage program specializes in gin and tonics. Slater is an expert at The Cask Connoisseur and also has 10 years of bartending experience under his belt. With their expertise combined, I came up with the list of the 10 best gins to mix with tonic that you find below. Keep them on your radar the next time you're snagging a bottle, and your next round of gin and tonics is sure to be the best yet.
1. Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin
First up on our list of the best gins to mix with tonic water is Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin, and according to our expert bartender, Luke Slater, there's no better place to start. As he told me, the spirit starts with Sipsmith's award-winning London Dry base, and then hand-peeled lemons are added to bring bright aromatics and a sharp natural citrus bite to the finished product. Then, "Carefully selected citrus botanicals round out the profile, resulting in a fresh, zesty lemon gin that's effortlessly sippable," said Slater. As a lover of fresh, bright lemon flavors, consider me more than intrigued.
According to Slater, Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin "pairs beautifully with Fever-Tree Lemon Tonic Water, whose clean bitterness and natural lemon flavor enhance the gin's citrus character while keeping the serve crisp and well balanced." He also told me, "A wedge of lemon in the glass will deliver the hat-trick of lemon you deserve." Yes, please!
I mean, the fun label and name alone — Lemon Drizzle — are enough to grab my attention and keep it. Still, after what Slater divulged about this gin's flavor profile and production, and its ideal pairing with lemon tonic water, you better believe I'll be grabbing a bottle the next time I make a liquor run. In case you are curious, a 750 ml bottle should only cost a bit more than $30 bucks, too, so it won't break the bank. Winning!
2. Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin
Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin is another spirit destined for glory when paired with tonic water, and our bartending expert Emilio Uribe couldn't wait to share the lowdown on it. He told me, "Gin Mare is a savory, herbaceous Spanish gin characterized by Mediterranean botanicals — rosemary, thyme, basil, and Arbequina olives — offering a smooth, aromatic profile with subtle citrus." Going into more detail, he also noted that it has an "herb garden" aroma featuring strong rosemary, thyme, and basil, plus hints of pine and lemon zest. The finish is also long, dry, and herbaceous.
So, what do all of the unique elements found in Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin mean when it comes to making gin and tonic highballs? They translate to a drool-worthy rendition of the drink, of course, particularly if you follow Uribe's recommendation on the specific type of soda: "It pairs best with tonic waters that complement its savory notes, like Fever-Tree Mediterranean." Then, he said all that's left is to garnish it with a sprig of rosemary, an orange peel, or an olive. I don't know about you, but I'll take two.
To top it all off, Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin may sound exotic, but you'd never know it by the price. A bottle only costs about $35. Nice! Now, all that's left is to decide whether or not to make or order tapas to go along with your Spanish dream of a gin and tonic.
3. Ableforth's Bathtub Gin
The next gin our expert Luke Slater recommended as one of the best to mix with tonic water is Ableforth's Bathtub Gin. A prohibition classic, "This gin demonstrates a beautifully traditional approach to gin-making, using cold compounding to draw out rich, expressive botanical flavors," said Slater. As a result, you get a delicious, meticulously crafted gin that has become wildly popular among gin enthusiasts. Gin nerds' love for the spirit aside, Slater told me, "On the palate, bold juniper, bright orange peel, and gentle spice come together with a smooth, rounded mouthfeel," and that's something anyone dabbling in the world of gins can get behind.
According to Slater, Ableforth's Bathtub Gin "pairs with a wide range of tonics due to its being so flavorsome. However, it goes particularly well with Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water, whose subtle bitterness and lower sweetness allow the gin's complexity and citrus notes to shine without overpowering the serve." As you can see, Ableforth's Bathtub Gin has what it takes to stand alone in something like a bone-dry martini (shaken if you want it extra cold), but adding a light tonic to the mix is the way to go if you want a well-rounded, yet simple highball.
Depending on where you shop, Ableforth's Bathtub Gin could cost you anywhere from $35 to $50. So, do yourself and your bank account a favor and look around until you find a bottle of it on the lower end of the price range.
4. Wilde Irish Gin
Funnily enough, when expert bartender Emilio Uribe recommended our next pick, Wilde Irish Gin, the first thing I thought of was Wild Irish Rose Wine, but thankfully, that couldn't have been further from the mark. Wild Irish Rose Wine is an abomination, and Wild Irish Gin is a true delight, particularly for gin and tonic highballs.
According to Uribe, Wild Irish Gin is known for its bold citrus and floral notes. More specifically, he told me that the nose is "bright and aromatic, with bold, floral notes of heather, chamomile, and a strong citrus burst of lime and bitter orange, all things that taste great with tonic water. He also noted that "Due to its non-chill filtered, cold-infused process, it retains essential oils for a richer mouthfeel." Who can argue with that? He went on to tell me that Wild Irish Gin "is best served with a premium, less-sweet tonic like Fever-Tree and garnished with fresh lemon, lime, or grapefruit slices." Or, for even more aromatics, opt for a twist of orange or lemon accompanied by a sprig of mint to enhance the 11 botanicals in the spirit.
A bottle of Wild Irish Gin costs about $44, depending on where you shop for booze. This makes it reasonably priced, yet still premium enough to pack a punch when you're mixing it with something as subtle as tonic water. Translation: All around, it makes a wonderful pick.
5. Bacardi Limited Star of Bombay Gin
Bacardi's Limited Star of Bombay Gin isn't as widely known as its sister rival, Bombay Sapphire, but it sure does crush the G and T cocktail game. As our expert bartender, Luke Slater, told me, it is the boldest expression of Bombay Sapphire. He chose Star of Bombay over it because it offers drinkers an ultimate gin experience, and since this list covers the best-of-the-best gins to mix with tonic water, it made it a shoo-in. Of course, a bottle of Star of Bombay will cost you about $50 , so it is far from the least expensive bottle on our list, but hey, it's more than okay to splurge, especially when it's on the good stuff.
Slater went on to say that Star of Bombay is "a premium London Dry Gin crafted with rare botanicals, including hand-selected bergamot and ambrette seeds, giving it an exceptionally smooth and aromatic profile." Yum! The elements come together in expert fashion on the palate to deliver "bright citrus, delicate floral notes, and a silky texture that lingers beautifully," said Slater. As a result, he recommends pairing it with Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water. Compared to your traditional tonic water, it offers a clean bitterness that accentuates the intense botanicals of Star of Bombay Gin while maintaining a crisp, refreshing serve.
6. Barr Hill Gin
Barr Hill Gin is a force to be reckoned with, regardless of what you choose to mix or not mix it with. However, our expert bartender, Emilio Uribe, says it excels when mixed with tonic water. Actually, he sees it as one of the absolute best gins to pair with our favorite quinine-infused bubbly soda.
When it comes to the flavor of Barr Hill gin and what makes it a great pick for mixing with tonic, Uribe told me, "The initial taste is dominated by soft, sweet wildflower nectar (like honeycomb) rather than raw sugar. It quickly transitions to a juniper-forward, resinous pine flavor, accompanied by notes of orange/citrus peel, coriander, and light, warming pepper." He also noted that the nose presents "intense aromas of juniper, fresh pine, and delicate honey, with undertones of citrus blossom, lavender, and jasmine." Are you drooling yet? I am. Uribe went on to say that he prefers an aromatic tonic with Barr Hill Gin because the bitterness and spice of the tonic balance the sweet honey in the gin.
A bottle of Barr Hill Gin only costs about $40, maybe a few bucks less if you're a savvy shopper. So, all things considered, it's a bottle worth purchasing. It'll not only make a mean G and T, but thanks to its premium taste and quality, works wonderfully in just about any gin concoction you can come up with. Gin gimlet, anyone?
7. Gabriel Boudier Saffron Gin
If you love the bold flavor of saffron, Gabriel Boudier Saffron Gin will blow you away. It's one that Luke Slater would have been remiss not to mention because he believes it is a remarkable spirit to enjoy and an exquisite gin overall. He particularly likes it because "It showcases the warm, aromatic spice of saffron balanced with delicate citrus and floral botanicals." Pair it with tonic water and watch out, you'll be reveling in complex, refreshing flavors anyone could love.
According to Slater, "There's no better mixer to pair with this gin than Fever-Tree Blood Orange Italian Soda, the rich saffron notes are beautifully complemented by the soda's natural blood orange sweetness and subtle effervescence, creating a vibrant, aromatic serve that is both refreshing and luxurious." Umm, okay. Sign me up! A classic tonic water will also make a tasty gin and tonic highball with Gabriel Boudier Saffron Gin, so don't get caught up in the specific type or flavor. Just know that the gin will do the heavy-lifting, and you'll undoubtedly savor every drop.
A bottle of Gabriel Boudier Saffron Gin costs around $40, so it falls into a reasonable price range. Considering Slater's note that it is an exquisite gin, it punches well above its weight. Thanks, Slater. Noted!
8. Katún Gin
Katún Gin may be one of the pricier bottles on our list of the best gins to pair with tonic (about $54), but its unique flavor and origin of Yucatán, Mexico, are enough to pique the interest of any lover of the spirit. Plus, it certainly doesn't hurt that our expert bartender Emilio Uribe stands behind it as a fantastic pick for pairing with tonic water.
So, what does Katún Gin offer in the flavor department that makes it stand out? According to Uribe, the palate gives drinkers "a complex, well-balanced, and slightly spicy flavor profile featuring juniper, citrus, herbaceous notes like sage, and distinct hints of chili pepper that provide warmth rather than extreme heat." He also noted that the nose delivers "a powerful, harmonious, and aromatic bouquet resembling a fresh market with notes of chili pepper, green pepper, cardamom, and fresh, bright citrus." As for mouthfeel, Uribe raved about it and said it is known for having a silky texture thanks to the copper pot distillation process used in production. Altogether, this results in a complex, spicy, citrus-forward flavor profile that, according to Uribe, "is best paired with a neutral, premium tonic to allow the botanical nuances to shine, or a Mediterranean-style tonic to complement the herbal notes." Either way, garnish your Katún Gin and tonic with a grapefruit peel or a slice of fresh chili, and you are sure to be wowed.
9. Chase Distillery Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin
Next up on our list of the best gins to pair with tonic water is Chase Distillery's Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin. This recommendation comes to us from mixologist Luke Slater, and he noted he gets asked for it quite frequently. As he said, "Chase Distillery Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin is a vibrant and refreshing gin, bursting with bright citrus flavors from the enormous amounts of pink grapefruit and pomelo," used to produce it. "On the palate, it's zesty and smooth, with a light, fragrant sweetness," said Slater. In case you aren't familiar with pomelos, they boast a bold citrus flavor that's drool-worthy to say the least. In fact, the oranges we all know and love wouldn't even be around without pomelos and Mandarins because they are a cross-pollination of the two. Cool, huh?
Thanks to the rich flavors of Chase Distillery's Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin, it pairs wonderfully with tonic waters of all kinds. Still, Slater said we can add a nice twist and easily take it up a gear with London Essence Pomelo & Pink Pepper Tonic Water. As he told me, it "converts this gin into an exquisite drink. The subtle pink pepper adds a gentle, warming bite that lifts the gin's citrus notes without ever being overpowering, resulting in a balanced and highly enjoyable serve." So, if you love bold citrus flavors and a balanced G and T, look no further.
10. Nordés Gin
Last but certainly not least on our list of outstanding gins to mix with tonic water is Nordés Gin. A bottle only costs about $35, so it's reasonably priced, and it boasts lots of unique flavors. As our expert bartender Emilio Uribe told me, the "key ingredients include juniper, sage, bay leaf, lemon verbena, eucalyptus, peppermint, ginger, cardamom, hibiscus, black tea, and samphire," all things that lead to a delightful gin with a playful finish featuring lingering notes of herbs and citrus. As for the palate itself, Uribe told Chowhound it is light and smooth, with a soft mouthfeel, which leads to a wonderful gin and tonic highball.
According to Uribe, Nordés Gin "pairs best with Mediterranean tonic to complement the gin's herbal (bay leaf, sage) and citrus notes. Really, though, the gin's bold flavors make it a shining star regardless of the tonic water you mix with it. Heck, you could even serve it hot for a fun wintertime twist on the classic highball. Add it to your list of top-notch gins to make G and Ts with, and not only will Uribe be proud, but your taste buds will thank you as well. Hooray!