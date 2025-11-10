My All-Time Favorite Salmon Is So Simple, It Only Uses 2 Ingredients
High in protein, reasonably priced, easily available, and extremely satisfying when cooked correctly, salmon checks all the boxes for a great dinner. Its rich flavor works with a variety of preparations and seasonings, making it quick and easy enough to cook on a busy weeknight, yet impressive enough to serve your most distinguished guests. If you're looking for a new fish dish to add to your repertoire, my simple recipe for mustard-coated panko-crusted salmon has a tangy bite and a satisfying crunch, delivering moist, flavorful results every time.
While salmon shines with a simple treatment of olive oil, salt, and pepper or glazed with homemade teriyaki sauce, this simple two-ingredient combo relies on mustard and seasoned panko breadcrumbs. This Chowhound writer knows firsthand how transformative a quick one-two treatment can be when it comes to salmon. I make this dish on repeat because it adds a punch of piquant flavor and creates a satisfying contrast between the tender fish and the crisp exterior. The mustard also keeps the fish moist and juicy, while the delicate panko topping gives it a refined, elevated texture.
Mustard and panko are best mates with salmon
The secret to this salmon lies in a quick, two-step approach. Once your fillets are rinsed and patted dry, give them a quick coating of mustard. Dijon is my trusty standby with its strong, tangy flavor, but you can use honey mustard if you prefer a touch of sweetness or opt for something spicier, like a horseradish mustard. Step two is to top each fillet with a generous, even spread of seasoned panko breadcrumbs. You can buy pre-seasoned panko, but I like to doctor mine up with paprika, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. As it bakes, the breadcrumbs brown and form a crisp topping that pairs perfectly with the tender salmon. And for those wondering: Yes, there's a difference between panko and plain breadcrumbs. Traditional breadcrumbs will work in a pinch, but seasoned panko is my go-to for a lighter finish.
After a final flourish of olive oil and a dusting of lemon zest over the fillets, place them in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and roast for about 15 minutes, adjusting the time as needed depending on the thickness of the salmon. Hardly a taxing time investment for a reliably juicy and tasty main dish with a tempting, lightly golden crust.
This salmon pairs beautifully with a salad, or just about any roasted vegetable. I always go for slightly charred broccoli with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese and sushi rice (rice finished with a light glaze of vinegar, sugar, and salt). Just be sure to watch the oven for common salmon mistakes, like overcooking. Then sit back and get ready for rave reviews.