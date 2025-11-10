My All-Time Favorite Salmon Is So Simple, It Only Uses 2 Ingredients

The secret to this salmon lies in a quick, two-step approach. Once your fillets are rinsed and patted dry, give them a quick coating of mustard. Dijon is my trusty standby with its strong, tangy flavor, but you can use honey mustard if you prefer a touch of sweetness or opt for something spicier, like a horseradish mustard. Step two is to top each fillet with a generous, even spread of seasoned panko breadcrumbs. You can buy pre-seasoned panko, but I like to doctor mine up with paprika, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. As it bakes, the breadcrumbs brown and form a crisp topping that pairs perfectly with the tender salmon. And for those wondering: Yes, there's a difference between panko and plain breadcrumbs. Traditional breadcrumbs will work in a pinch, but seasoned panko is my go-to for a lighter finish.

After a final flourish of olive oil and a dusting of lemon zest over the fillets, place them in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and roast for about 15 minutes, adjusting the time as needed depending on the thickness of the salmon. Hardly a taxing time investment for a reliably juicy and tasty main dish with a tempting, lightly golden crust.

This salmon pairs beautifully with a salad, or just about any roasted vegetable. I always go for slightly charred broccoli with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese and sushi rice (rice finished with a light glaze of vinegar, sugar, and salt). Just be sure to watch the oven for common salmon mistakes, like overcooking. Then sit back and get ready for rave reviews.