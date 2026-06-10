Bake Salmon In This Italian Sauce For 10x The Flavor

There are endless ways to prepare salmon at home. On one end of the spectrum, you have uber-easy weeknight standbys that call for little more than salt and pepper to get dinner on the table. On the other, you have those fancier composed dishes like salmon en croûte, which nods to the traditional beef Wellington for a sensational seafood dish. And if pesto salmon has escaped your radar thus far, you've been missing out on a plate that splits the difference, seeming plenty refined while requiring minimal effort in the kitchen.

Pairing salmon with pesto works so brilliantly because the sauce already includes some of the elements that make salmon great, whether on their own or in similar configurations: extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil leaves. That's already your cooking fat, aromatic, and herb components, all in one scoop. Most standard pestos also typically include pine nuts and Parmesan cheese, which add some welcome texture and umami, respectively.

So, instead of lovingly applying each of these flavorful, individual elements to your fish in succession, you can literally just pat the seafood dry, shake on some salt and pepper, spread a tablespoon or two of pesto atop the fillet, and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 12 to 15 minutes for a plate that looks, and tastes, like it took considerably more work. Want some crunch? Press a bit of panko breadcrumbs into the pesto before cooking to form a crust. The only complicating factor is whether you want to make the pesto from scratch, but even that isn't terribly difficult.