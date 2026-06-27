Not Air-Fried Or Roasted: The Best Way To Make Broccoli Crispy And Delicious

The least fussy way to grill broccoli is to cut it into long stalks with a decent circumference. You're in good shape if you can approximate the dimensions of a hot dog. Give the broccoli stalks a quick toss or brush with cooking oil, a few shakes of salt and pepper, and arrange them right on the grill. They should soften and get some nice char marks after no more than five minutes on each side. A spritz of lemon will nicely balance the broccoli's newfound sweetness and brighten it up.

You can also chop the broccoli into larger chunks and skewer into kebabs. This lets you mix and match with other ingredients like bell peppers or mushrooms. Borrowing a little inspiration from elote, you can also twirl the broccoli kebabs through a bit of flavorful fat like garlic- or chili-infused olive oil and then give them another whirl through grated Parmesan for an extra winning side dish. You may just want to add a layer of aluminum to the grill to protect it from the sticky cheese and save yourself a little elbow grease when it comes time to clean later on. And if you find you've diced your broccoli too far down to size, a grill basket is your best bet for keeping those tinier items from slipping between grill grates. Just remember that the smaller your broccoli bits are, the quicker they'll cook, so start checking for doneness after just a couple of minutes in this latter case.