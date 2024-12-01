Why Air Frying Broccoli Is Usually A Mistake
Air fryers have become a permanent fixture in the kitchens of many people. This tool has become a bit of a novelty, particularly in the online sphere, with people testing out all kinds of foods in air fryers. Home cooks have been quick to discover air frying hacks that make all kinds of food extra crispy.
To many, air fryers seem like a miracle cooking tool, but there are still some rules to follow. There are definitely things that should be air fried and things that should not; broccoli often falls into the latter category. The issue with air frying broccoli is that the pieces rarely cook evenly, resulting in the stems being perfectly done while the ends are fried to a bitter crisp.
Even when divided into smaller sections instead of whole florets, air frying broccoli usually results in overly fried and bitter pieces. Although air frying broccoli is usually ill-advised, it is not an entirely impossible task. It requires quite a bit of precision to air fry broccoli in a way that will result in perfectly even and crisp cooking without overdoing any sections of the broccoli.
How to air fry broccoli
The key to air frying broccoli is to make sure there is enough room in the air fryer basket. Allowing enough space for air to properly circulate around the broccoli florets will help them cook more evenly. If you are working with a lot of broccoli, avoid overcrowding the basket; air fry the broccoli in multiple rounds if necessary.
To help keep the air fryer basket from getting too crowded, many people will cut broccoli into small florets. When air frying broccoli, make sure to shake the basket halfway through the cooking time. This will help ensure that all sides of the broccoli pieces get cooked evenly.
Some also recommend adding a little water under the tray to create a steam effect. The result is softer broccoli that still has some crispiness on the outside. The amount of water varies from recipe to recipe and person to person, but about 1 tablespoon of water is generally a good average measurement to follow.