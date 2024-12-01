Why Air Frying Broccoli Is Usually A Mistake

Air fryers have become a permanent fixture in the kitchens of many people. This tool has become a bit of a novelty, particularly in the online sphere, with people testing out all kinds of foods in air fryers. Home cooks have been quick to discover air frying hacks that make all kinds of food extra crispy.

To many, air fryers seem like a miracle cooking tool, but there are still some rules to follow. There are definitely things that should be air fried and things that should not; broccoli often falls into the latter category. The issue with air frying broccoli is that the pieces rarely cook evenly, resulting in the stems being perfectly done while the ends are fried to a bitter crisp.

Even when divided into smaller sections instead of whole florets, air frying broccoli usually results in overly fried and bitter pieces. Although air frying broccoli is usually ill-advised, it is not an entirely impossible task. It requires quite a bit of precision to air fry broccoli in a way that will result in perfectly even and crisp cooking without overdoing any sections of the broccoli.