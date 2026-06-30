I Tried 8 IKEA Food Court Items & Ranked Them Worst To Best

IKEA's affordable food court is as famous as its Billy bookcases and Kallax shelving units, helping the Swedish brand quietly expand its easygoing, utilitarian, and very Scandinavian approach to life throughout the world.

But over the last few years, IKEA has quietly been expanding its food offerings beyond hot dogs and Swedish meatballs, all with the goal of sustainability in mind. The company has added plant-based options, diversified its desserts, and begun looking beyond Sweden to the Middle East and even India in some of its local menu. It used to be that every IKEA store you walked into, you knew exactly what you would find on the menu. Now, the offerings are more diverse and localized, and the items can vary based on availability.

I'm a recipe developer and blogger who truly loves to dine in IKEA. For this comparison, I assembled a group of adult tasters and took them to IKEA. We ordered every entree available that day from two separate areas of the food court: the IKEA Swedish Restaurant, the main sit-down cafeteria-style area offering hot plates and full meals, and the Swedish Bistro, the quick-service counter near the store exit, where you'll find hot dogs and portable dishes. It's worth noting that both menus are more extensive than what's covered here; the selection changes frequently by location, and some items, including the salmon filet meal with the veggie medallions, which is one of my usual favorites, were unavailable on the day of our visit. Each item was evaluated on taste and presentation. So, here's the story of the day I tried eight IKEA food court items, and ranked them from worst to best.