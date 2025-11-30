Ikea Meatballs Upgrade This Classic Party Meal With Ease

Anyone who has ever been to Ikea knows it's a veritable wonderland of stylish modular kitchen designs. You can find everything from $20 organizer shelves for decluttering your cabinets to delicious Swedish meatballs. Available in the oddly cozy cafeteria-style food court, Ikea's Swedish meatballs are famously delicious, especially when drizzled with the signature brown gravy. Served alongside steamed veggies and mashed potatoes with a dollop of lingonberry jam, they're the perfect way to refuel after exploring Ikea's latest innovative furniture displays.

One of the best ways to enjoy these meatballs is on top of a pizza. While meatball pizza is nothing new, Ikea's meatballs make this deliciously indulgent dish ridiculously easy to make, taking it from a specialty weekend dinner to weeknight treat territory. Frozen bags of Ikea's Swedish meatballs are pretty inexpensive, as are the chicken, fish, and vegetarian versions available in the miniature grocery section near the exit of most Ikea stores.

Sliced in half and perched atop a store-bought crust, these herby and delicious meatballs are the perfect pairing with traditional pizza toppings like marinara and mozzarella. But for something a little more innovative, you can use brown gravy as the pizza base, load it with shredded white cheddar, drizzle it with lingonberry jam, and finish it with fresh herbs. Since Ikea sells the lingonberry jam and some interesting varieties of cheese along with the meatballs, it's easy to make a meatball pizza that's solely Ikea-inspired.