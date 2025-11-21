The Affordable Ikea Food Court Hack That's Too Fun To Pass Up

Ikea is one of the most globally successful and highly lauded home retailers in the industry. If it isn't the affordable kitchenware, theme-park-esque walkable layout, or Swedish meatballs bringing you through the door — then it might just take this new beverage hack instead. In the Ikea cafeteria, you can make a Swedish version of cherry cola that'll only cost you $2: Just add lingonberry juice to your cola.

If you've ever checked out the food court at this home goods retail giant, you'll know the soda station offers a myriad of favorites, as well as some unique options, like the aforementioned lingonberry juice (marked with a Swedish flag label, no less). The fruit itself is essentially a smaller Scandinavian version of cranberries but are slightly sweeter. These little red fruits present a vaguely tart berry flavor you might not realize you've tried before. Unsure? You may have already come across this flavor in the iconic red candy shaped like fish. That's right, Swedish fish allegedly taste like lingonberry.

Knowing this sweet soda hack waits for you can get you through the store's maze-like showrooms, we promise. It makes sense the tartness in lingonberries complements cola's inherent sweetness. For balanced flavor, it's recommended you make your drink with a 1:5 ratio of lingonberry to cola. To make this at home, you just need to snag some of Ikea's lingonberry syrup, a cola brand of your choice, and combine the two until you've found the proportions that taste best to you.