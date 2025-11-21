The Affordable Ikea Food Court Hack That's Too Fun To Pass Up
Ikea is one of the most globally successful and highly lauded home retailers in the industry. If it isn't the affordable kitchenware, theme-park-esque walkable layout, or Swedish meatballs bringing you through the door — then it might just take this new beverage hack instead. In the Ikea cafeteria, you can make a Swedish version of cherry cola that'll only cost you $2: Just add lingonberry juice to your cola.
If you've ever checked out the food court at this home goods retail giant, you'll know the soda station offers a myriad of favorites, as well as some unique options, like the aforementioned lingonberry juice (marked with a Swedish flag label, no less). The fruit itself is essentially a smaller Scandinavian version of cranberries but are slightly sweeter. These little red fruits present a vaguely tart berry flavor you might not realize you've tried before. Unsure? You may have already come across this flavor in the iconic red candy shaped like fish. That's right, Swedish fish allegedly taste like lingonberry.
Knowing this sweet soda hack waits for you can get you through the store's maze-like showrooms, we promise. It makes sense the tartness in lingonberries complements cola's inherent sweetness. For balanced flavor, it's recommended you make your drink with a 1:5 ratio of lingonberry to cola. To make this at home, you just need to snag some of Ikea's lingonberry syrup, a cola brand of your choice, and combine the two until you've found the proportions that taste best to you.
Ikea carries many lingonberry products
Not only does Ikea offer lingonberry among its soda and drink options in the cafeteria, but it also sells other products that feature this fruit. This is because it is a part of the store's wider identity as a Swedish company. The fruit itself is common throughout Swedish culture and cuisine, and, therefore, Ikea has integrated different variations of the berry within many of its culinary offerings. Next time you visit one of these stores, check out its lingonberry spread or lingonberry jam.
Lingonberry preserves can be enjoyed alongside menu options in the store's cafeteria, like the iconic Swedish meatballs. If you've ever wondered how Ikea's meatballs are so good and yet remain so inexpensive, it's actually a marketing technique the company developed to fuel guests for longer in-store shopping. The preserves are often served with meat and potato dishes, and Ikea offers its own version in-person and online. To incorporate your lingonberry preserves into other meals, try your hand at making this Scandinavian-inspired lingonberry cocktail sauce to enjoy with shrimp.
Because these berries grow in a cold climate, they have a distinct flavor and medicinal qualities, which make them a great add-in to many different dishes. If you want to replicate its interesting flavors in cocktail form, grab Ikea's Dryck Bubbel Äpple & Lingon. This sparkling apple and lingonberry drink makes a nice complement to wine spritzers and mixed drinks, like an autumnal twist on an Aperol spritz or a lingonberry cosmo.