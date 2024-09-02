Why Couscous Doesn't Actually Count As A Grain

If you're shopping for couscous in the supermarket, it's quite possible you'll find it alongside products like oats, rice, and barley. But in this situation, couscous is technically the odd one out — it's not really a grain like these products. Rather, it's closer to pasta, at least in terms of its ingredients and production method.

It's not hard to find references to couscous as a grain. However, you'd need to take a look at what constitutes an actual grain. In scientific terms, grains are seeds or fruits that come from various cereal crops — these can be anything from sorghum to quinoa or rice. (To back up a little more, "cereal" is just a broad term referring to crops in a broad family of grass plants that are grown by humans to harvest seeds.) There's some ambiguity about whether grains are technically the seeds of these plants or the fruit with the seeds inside. No matter where the line is drawn, couscous doesn't fit into this category.

Grains like rice and quinoa are more or less only the seeds or fruits that come directly from the crop, without any extra ingredients. When harvested, grains may be milled to get rid of difficult-to-eat parts like husks), but there are no extras added in. On the other hand, couscous is made with flour and water. Of course, flour is often just ground grains like wheat, but it's not technically a grain on its own; You could call it a "grain product", though. Hence, couscous is closer to a flour-based product like pasta than a grain.

