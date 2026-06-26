The Canned Soup That Thickens Mac And Cheese And Gives It So Much Flavor
Whether you have a go-to homemade recipe or you're always trying something new, adding canned soup can totally upgrade your mac and cheese. One fantastic option: corn chowder. Adding it will lend a ton of savory flavor to the cheesy pasta dish and enrich its texture. The sweetness of the corn and creaminess of the chowder base play perfectly with the savory notes of the cheese, especially if you use something on the sharper side, like aged cheddar or Gouda. You can also experiment with different varieties of corn chowder — for example, a chipotle version can give your mac and cheese a nice smoky, spicy kick, while a chicken-laden one will boost the dish's protein.
Luckily, this hack is pretty simple and won't cost you extra time in the kitchen. Simply crack open a can of your favorite corn chowder, mix it with the cheese and noodles, and bake the dish as you normally would. While you certainly can use corn chowder you've made from scratch (low and slow is the way to go if you're making corn chowder at home), the canned stuff is perfect as a low-effort enhancement.
Tips and tricks to make the most of corn chowder mac and cheese
When you're using corn chowder to thicken your mac and cheese, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure the flavor and consistency are just right. Canned soup is often heavy on the salt, so you might want to consider reducing the added salt in your mac and cheese recipe. If you love the taste of your favorite canned corn chowder as-is, you don't necessarily need to add anything else. That being said, if you'd like to elevate it a touch, consider simply adding grilled corn or smoked paprika to your corn chowder to deepen the flavor.
When it comes to consistency, you want to make sure your mac and cheese is thick and rich — not soupy. Most canned corn chowders are pretty thick, but if you want to thicken the soup further before adding it to your mac and cheese, you have a few options. You can make a cornstarch slurry by mixing a bit of cornstarch with water, then adding it to the hot soup, or you can simply let the soup cook down a bit on the stove to reduce the liquid before adding it to your mac and cheese. Whether you use one of these thickening methods or simply toss the canned corn chowder right with the rest of your mac and cheese ingredients, you're guaranteed to get a hearty, savory result.