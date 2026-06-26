The Canned Soup That Thickens Mac And Cheese And Gives It So Much Flavor

When you're using corn chowder to thicken your mac and cheese, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure the flavor and consistency are just right. Canned soup is often heavy on the salt, so you might want to consider reducing the added salt in your mac and cheese recipe. If you love the taste of your favorite canned corn chowder as-is, you don't necessarily need to add anything else. That being said, if you'd like to elevate it a touch, consider simply adding grilled corn or smoked paprika to your corn chowder to deepen the flavor.

When it comes to consistency, you want to make sure your mac and cheese is thick and rich — not soupy. Most canned corn chowders are pretty thick, but if you want to thicken the soup further before adding it to your mac and cheese, you have a few options. You can make a cornstarch slurry by mixing a bit of cornstarch with water, then adding it to the hot soup, or you can simply let the soup cook down a bit on the stove to reduce the liquid before adding it to your mac and cheese. Whether you use one of these thickening methods or simply toss the canned corn chowder right with the rest of your mac and cheese ingredients, you're guaranteed to get a hearty, savory result.