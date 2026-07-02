One Savory Ingredient Gives Corn On The Cob 10x The Flavor

Like your everyday butter, you can use miso butter with almost any corn on the cob cooking method. You just want to make sure to prepare the compound butter in advance so it's ready to go when your corn is. You'll also want to be sure to source less pungent white miso paste, which is a more suitable match for the corn's mild flavor compared with a more pronounced red miso. You'll probably end up with plenty of miso left over, but there are several other ways to use the rest of a tube of miso paste.

Truly the most rigorous part of this process is making sure to soften the butter first. Even if you forget, there are several ways to quickly soften butter in a pinch, including a few quick zaps in the microwave. Once it's softened (but not melted), stir them together well. It's easier to use if it's spreadable, but you can also pop it back into the refrigerator to firm up if you wish. Miso butter will keep in an airtight container for about a week. Just make sure you take it back out of the fridge at least 30 to 45 minutes before you'll need to use it for a soft, spreadable consistency.