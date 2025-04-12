The Umami Butter Upgrade You'll Want To Spread On Literally Everything

If you haven't already jumped on the miso bandwagon, you're sorely missing out. Miso paste isn't just for soup; there are countless unique ways for you to use it. From radically upgrading your instant mashed potatoes to being an umami-packed addition to mix into ice cream, miso paste is a flexible star in the kitchen. And the best news: You can make it even more versatile by using it to create an easy two to three ingredient miso butter.

Honestly, you can just add some miso paste to your favorite butter and call it a day, but consider drizzling sesame oil into the mix for an even more savory punch. The ratio is also totally up to your own taste, but for a starter, try 2 tablespoons of miso and 2 teaspoons of sesame oil for every stick of butter. You can use salted or unsalted butter; miso itself has some salt to it already, though. As for the miso paste, try going for shiro miso (white or light miso) rather than aka miso (red or dark miso). Shiro miso isn't fermented as long, so it has a lighter flavor that's better suited to a simple compound butter. But really, the world is your oyster here. If you feel like adding in some umami-packed aka miso, go ahead and try it out. Just consider adding unsalted butter in this case, since aka miso already has a bold, strong, savory-salty taste.