Corn On The Cob Tastes Even Better When You Add A Sprinkle Of This Taco Night Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Corn on the cob truly personifies the "nature's candy" cliche that foods like prunes could only hope to achieve. A perfectly boiled ear of corn on the cob produces crisp, juicy bursts of flavor often unheard of elsewhere in the vegetable world. It almost seems like cheating to amplify this beautiful botanical even further with a simple swipe of butter or the slightly more elaborate elote treatment. There is also an easy, everyday seasoning upgrade that will pack tremendous flavor in the mere flick of the wrist: taco seasoning.
The chile powder, paprika, garlic, onion, oregano, and salt often found in taco seasoning all mingle marvelously with the kernels' own earthy, always sweet essence. That they primarily skew just a little spicy and definitely savory is a boon, balancing the corn's naturally abundant sugars. Those notes provide a delicate balance that complements the corn's vegetal flavors without amplifying its sweetness the way some other spices, like cinnamon, can. You could also sprinkle a bit of taco seasoning right out of the ready-made packet or mix your own at home for maximum control of its ingredients.
Making taco seasoning and the best way to introduce it to your corn on the cob
Prolific taco kit chefs might have an ancient pack of half-used taco seasoning tied with a rubber band in the back of a cupboard or cabinet somewhere. You can also pick up store-bought taco seasoning like any other spice mix — our favorite is Riega's Street Tacos Pollo Rojo Grill Seasoning. Or, you can make your own version in about a minute. Plenty of these blends will call for chile powder, paprika, garlic, and whatnot in increments of about a quarter teaspoon and up. You can also simply start with that measurement across the board and add a little of this or that as you go. Want more heat? Pile on the chile powder. Want a bigger aromatic pop? Pack in some cumin. In a pinch? Equal parts of the latter two spices will do the trick.
You've also got to make sure all that flavor sticks. An ear of corn that's still hot from boiling in the stovetop pot will likely be just moist and tacky enough for your taco seasoning to adhere. But butter always makes it better. In fact, if you're grilling your cobs, you can brush them with melted butter and season them with taco seasoning before they hit the grates. You might also want to stick with the unsalted kind if your seasoning mix already has plenty of salinity. The dairy-averse can instead give those ears a spritz of lime for a fresh burst of citrus that will also act as culinary glue.