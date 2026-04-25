Corn On The Cob Tastes Even Better When You Add A Sprinkle Of This Taco Night Staple

Prolific taco kit chefs might have an ancient pack of half-used taco seasoning tied with a rubber band in the back of a cupboard or cabinet somewhere. You can also pick up store-bought taco seasoning like any other spice mix — our favorite is Riega's Street Tacos Pollo Rojo Grill Seasoning. Or, you can make your own version in about a minute. Plenty of these blends will call for chile powder, paprika, garlic, and whatnot in increments of about a quarter teaspoon and up. You can also simply start with that measurement across the board and add a little of this or that as you go. Want more heat? Pile on the chile powder. Want a bigger aromatic pop? Pack in some cumin. In a pinch? Equal parts of the latter two spices will do the trick.

You've also got to make sure all that flavor sticks. An ear of corn that's still hot from boiling in the stovetop pot will likely be just moist and tacky enough for your taco seasoning to adhere. But butter always makes it better. In fact, if you're grilling your cobs, you can brush them with melted butter and season them with taco seasoning before they hit the grates. You might also want to stick with the unsalted kind if your seasoning mix already has plenty of salinity. The dairy-averse can instead give those ears a spritz of lime for a fresh burst of citrus that will also act as culinary glue.