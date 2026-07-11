One Underrated Canned Soup Makes The Perfect Pot Roast Broth That's Full Of Flavor

Perhaps there's much ado about pot roast because there's so much you can do with it. The beguilingly simple dish typically consists of beef braised with root vegetables in a rich, simmered sauce that's perfect for ladling over a bowl of creamy mashed potatoes (whether they're super bacony or not). But there are many tweaks, both big and small, that you can employ to make your pot roast truly top tier, from dolloping in some butter for a richer base to pouring in a bit of bloody mary mix. There's even one unsung canned soup that you can use as the ringer for your next great roast: Campbell's Golden Mushroom Soup.

This soup has been a hidden gem since at least the 1960s. Given the popularity of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom, you may not have even heard of this variety, which is a shame, because it's a true flavor powerhouse. It combines beef broth with tomato puree and mushrooms to create the ultimate savory, umami-packed base for many a meal, including (and especially) pot roast. The beef broth provides a robust base that pairs well with the meat, while the mushrooms lend an earthiness that adds unexpected complexity. Meanwhile, the tomatoes' bright acidity helps to liven up your beefy roast. To mix in, simply add a can alongside your wine and/or broth. Then cook as usual and serve. The resulting dish will be perfectly balanced and incredibly delicious.