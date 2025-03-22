This One Ingredient Is The Secret Weapon For Infusing Meat With Tons Of Flavor

Picture balsamic vinegar, and a tasty salad dressing or a dipping platter for bread likely comes to mind. However, the ingredient also packs a surprising punch in another culinary application: marinating. It turns out that the classic combo of olive oil and balsamic not only transforms a salad, but a raw piece of beef, too. The vinegar lends its complex, tangy and sweet flavor to the beef, while simultaneously working to soften the meat tissue for a more tender bite.

When you look at the science of marinating meats, you can see why the condiment is so effective. In addition to salt, vinegar is one of few compounds that affects interior steak composition. The acetic acid present in balsamic affects its protein structures, not only breaking them down, but also inspiring the movement of moisture.

Oftentimes, this translates to a softer consistency; the move is especially effective with collagen-rich cuts. So by using balsamic vinegar with tougher steak cuts like chuck, flank, or skirt steak, you're most effectively tenderizing the meat. Not to mention, you're also imbuing a delicious dose of aged grape-must flavor in the process; talk about truly a secret weapon.