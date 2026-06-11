For Effortlessly Flavorful Pot Roast, Grab This Savory Cocktail Mix

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There are plenty of hacks and ingredient additions for pot roast to try. Some are intricate, some are time consuming (including Alton Brown's overnight pot roast method), and some are really very simple. We have quite the simple mix-in that might change the way you make pot roast forever: flavorful, spicy, tomato-based bloody mary mix, such as Mr & Mrs T Original Bloody Mary Mix.

Though bloody mary mixes vary in ingredients, most consist of a tomato juice base and ingredients such as lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, Tabasco, and horseradish. All these ingredients work well with the beefy base of pot roast. The tomato juice brings brightness, the Worcestershire sauce brings a dose of umami, and the Tabasco brings a slight spice, all of which work to round out the flavors of meaty roast beef. You can add 1 or 2 cups in lieu of (or in addition to) crushed tomatoes or red wine.