Upgrade Your Potato Salad With These 12 Celebrity Chef-Approved Tips

While adding unusual ingredients to a potato salad can make a big difference to the overall taste, timing is also a crucial factor. Martha Stewart has a family recipe that she loves, but she insists that adding the dressing while the dish is still warm is the key to taking it from good to great.

Her dressing consists of vinegar, onions, sugar, and salt, which are whisked together and poured over the sliced spuds as soon as possible after they leave the heat. This allows them to soak up the tangy liquid, meaning that every bit is perfectly seasoned. Stewart waits until after this step to incorporate the mayonnaise, which she does by adding it to an empty bowl, then tossing the potatoes back and forth until all of them are coated in the silky dressing.

This subtle difference in timing results in a dish that is brilliantly flavored throughout rather than bland potatoes with a seasoned dressing on top. If you want to elevate your next potato salad without buying extra ingredients, Stewart's method will make a noticeable difference without more trips to the store.