For The Best Egg McMuffin, Add This Crispy Side Into The Mix

The Egg McMuffin is the best breakfast sandwich at McDonald's, but if you can believe it, there's a simple way to make it even better. Chances are, if you're ordering a breakfast sandwich at McDonald's you might also be ordering that classic side it pairs so well with: the hash brown. And if so, you're already on your way to the best Egg McMuffin ever. All you have to do is combine those two menu items into one by placing the hashbrown inside the sandwich.

On the outside, it may just look like an Egg McMuffin with a hash brown shoved inside. But on the inside (of your mouth), that's exactly what it is, actually — and it's downright incredible. The contrasting textures of the soft and chewy egg with the crunchy hash brown are deeply satisfying, like the sandwich version of a breakfast hash. The buttery saltiness of the hash brown paired with the fresh cracked egg of the McMuffin is a match made in fast-food breakfast heaven, and proof that some things are just better together.