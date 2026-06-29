For The Best Egg McMuffin, Add This Crispy Side Into The Mix
The Egg McMuffin is the best breakfast sandwich at McDonald's, but if you can believe it, there's a simple way to make it even better. Chances are, if you're ordering a breakfast sandwich at McDonald's you might also be ordering that classic side it pairs so well with: the hash brown. And if so, you're already on your way to the best Egg McMuffin ever. All you have to do is combine those two menu items into one by placing the hashbrown inside the sandwich.
On the outside, it may just look like an Egg McMuffin with a hash brown shoved inside. But on the inside (of your mouth), that's exactly what it is, actually — and it's downright incredible. The contrasting textures of the soft and chewy egg with the crunchy hash brown are deeply satisfying, like the sandwich version of a breakfast hash. The buttery saltiness of the hash brown paired with the fresh cracked egg of the McMuffin is a match made in fast-food breakfast heaven, and proof that some things are just better together.
Other ways to upgrade your Egg McMuffin
Perhaps one additional hash brown in your Egg McMuffin isn't quite enough for you, and if so, may I suggest ... two? Swapping out the English muffin bun itself for a couple of hash browns would completely transform the sandwich. With the crunchy potato slabs acting as buns, it will turn your breakfast sandwich into an even crispier concoction. Go the extra mile by requesting your hash browns be prepared well done, which will help the sandwich not to fall apart as you eat it.
If adding hash browns isn't enough, there are other ways to add bursts of flavor and texture to your Egg McMuffin. You could request bacon be added to the sandwich, or even substitute the Canadian bacon slice for regular bacon for a smokier flavor. You could also go one step further and add a tomato slice to the mix, which will incorporate an entirely new and bright crunch into the sandwich. That said, sometimes the only flavor boost an Egg McMuffin needs is a little bit of extra seasoning — a little salt and pepper on that unseasoned round egg goes a long way.