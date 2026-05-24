Give Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin A Flavor Boost With This Ordering Trick

If you're someone who loves a little McDonald's breakfast hack, you'll probably be well acquainted with some of classics — ordering extra hash browns, asking for them well done, or swapping sauces in from other sandwiches. But over on TikTok, @chefmikeharacz, who is a former McDonald's corporate chef, has tipped everyone off with a much more simple hack. And this one only involves two extra words: grill seasoning.

You might already know that Egg McMuffins are made with freshly cracked eggs. But what you may be surprised to learn is that they're not actually seasoned at all. So this hack simply fills that small flavor gap by asking the staff to give the eggs some grill seasoning, which is the salt-and-pepper blend that goes on the chain's burger patties. And it's an easy request that you can ask for whether you're ordering at the counter or drive-thru (although requesting it at a kiosk may be the only roadblock). Since the seasoning in already used in the kitchen, there shouldn't be an extra charge attached, so this really feels like one of the hacks for ordering at McDoanld's everyone should know. You'll be surprised what a little salt and pepper can do to elevate your breakfast sandwich.