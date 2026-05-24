Give Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin A Flavor Boost With This Ordering Trick
If you're someone who loves a little McDonald's breakfast hack, you'll probably be well acquainted with some of classics — ordering extra hash browns, asking for them well done, or swapping sauces in from other sandwiches. But over on TikTok, @chefmikeharacz, who is a former McDonald's corporate chef, has tipped everyone off with a much more simple hack. And this one only involves two extra words: grill seasoning.
You might already know that Egg McMuffins are made with freshly cracked eggs. But what you may be surprised to learn is that they're not actually seasoned at all. So this hack simply fills that small flavor gap by asking the staff to give the eggs some grill seasoning, which is the salt-and-pepper blend that goes on the chain's burger patties. And it's an easy request that you can ask for whether you're ordering at the counter or drive-thru (although requesting it at a kiosk may be the only roadblock). Since the seasoning in already used in the kitchen, there shouldn't be an extra charge attached, so this really feels like one of the hacks for ordering at McDoanld's everyone should know. You'll be surprised what a little salt and pepper can do to elevate your breakfast sandwich.
Why the trick works so well
While the Egg McMuffin was designed to be a cheaper version of an eggs Benedict (which why it's on an English muffin), it is significantly less flavorsome than one, with no hollandaise in sight. By adding some salt and pepper, every bite is every so slightly deeper. It's mostly just salt actually — 86% salt and 14% pepper — which is just the basic seasoning eggs are usually given. Some salt tones down any bitterness while cutting through the cheese, and that little bit of pepper gives it some spice. It doesn't change the sandwich in any way, it just ... finishes it properly. And honestly, it isn't the only menu item at McDonalds that could do with the some of that seasoning blend; grill seasoning could be added to other things like hash browns, fries, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches to ramp up the flavor.
The best part about a good ordering hack is when it's this simple. There are no apps, no codes, no employee-only ingredients, and you're not asking something big of the staff that will eat into their busy kitchen time. Just the question "can you add some grill seasoning to the egg, please?" and your McDonald's breakfast tastes that little bit better.