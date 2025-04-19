The Best McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Is A Classic For A Reason

We'll bet you can guess which sandwich is the best on the McDonald's breakfast menu. It's the symbol of the morning commute, a cultural "a.m." icon, the counterpart to a slower-paced Denny's Endless Breakfast. We're talking about the one and only McDonald's Egg McMuffin, built on two buttery English muffin halves and stuffed with melty American cheese, salty Canadian bacon, and a fresh-cracked egg. The Egg McMuffin isn't just the best breakfast sandwich at McDonald's, the whole world knows its name. And there are plenty of reasons why it's so popular.

When Chowhound ranked every McDonald's breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin came in first place with its excellent balance of taste, texture, and transportability. That thick slab of grilled Canadian bacon (noted by our reviewer as being pleasingly exclusive to this classic sandwich) is captivating between two halves of a buttery English muffin. The egg adds a fresh element to the breakfast sandwich, and the American cheese ties it all together. Even better, everything is the same shape, a round stack of delicious breakfast that's ready to go in just a few minutes. But there's another reason why we ranked the Egg McMuffin as the No. 1 McDonald's breakfast sandwich: It's an icon, with consistency and longevity on its side.

McDonald's Egg McMuffin has been around for 50 years — long enough that some adults have never known life without an Egg McMuffin at McDonald's. The ingredients haven't changed that much over time, either. We've grown to rely on this tried-and-true breakfast sandwich because it's always been there for us, steady and predictable.