These 6 Grocery Store Bakery Finds Rival Crumbl Cookies
So that's how the cookie Crumbls. The newfangled cookie shop chain has changed the sweets game entirely. Thanks to an ever changing weekly cookie lineup that often includes pop culture-themed cookies (remember when Crumbl introduced a gluten-free cake via a collaboration with the Kardashians?), out-of-the-box confections (think Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie), and virality on social media, Crumbl has become a cornerstone of all things sweet and chewy. Who wouldn't want a bite of Crumbl cookies?
Alas, Crumbl isn't always in the budget, or on the way home. What is on the way home (usually) is the grocery store, which offers less-expensive cookie options for those feeling thrifty or for anyone with a hankering for a delicious bakery cookie. So, for anyone hoping to get a tasty, Crumbl-esque treat at your local grocery store, we've gathered six of the best grocery store cookies that give the new dominant cookie chain a run for its money.
Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies
Not only are Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies one of the best Costco bakery finds of 2026, they also beat out any of Crumbl's cookie selection. These cookies are soft, gooey, covered in powdered sugar, and stuffed with sweet raspberry filling. Each pack comes with 15 cookies and costs about $10.99.
Whole Foods Market Brown Butter White Chocolate Pistachio Cookies
Thanks to the boom of Dubai chocolate-flavored everything, Crumbl introduced several cookies with a pistachio twist. So did Whole Foods, including the Brown Butter White Chocolate Pistachio Cookies, which are a triple threat of deliciousness. They're soft, chewy, and filled with nutty, buttery goodness. Each pack comes with four large cookies and costs about $7.50.
Wegmans Cut Out Sugar Cookies
No visit to Wegmans is complete without a visit to its cookie bar for a little take-home treat. The best cookie of all is Wegmans Cut Out Sugar Cookie, which, like Crumbl's lineup, changes periodically. In the spring, for example, these cookies are often flowers, while they're usually dolled up for Christmas in the winter (and so forth). The cookies are big, crisp, and have a lovely light frosting that makes them really pop. A four-pack costs $10.50.
The Fresh Market Brownie Pillow Cookies
The Fresh Market Brownie Pillow Cookie is a cookie, yes, but inside is delicious brownie goodness — think of it as a confection squared. The grocery chain sells other pillow cookies, such as raspberry and almond, but I like the brownie version best (probably because I'm a sucker for anything filled with chocolate). A 10-count pack costs $7.89, so it's definitely less expensive than a trip to Crumbl.
Safeway Bakery Red Velvet Cookies
I'm definitely biased, but there is no Crumbl cookie better than the Red Velvet Cupcake Cookie. Its soft, rich base and cream cheese frosting are simply divine. Whenever it's on the weekly cookie lineup, I have to pop by. When I can't get my Crumbl fix, I go to Safeway and grab a pack of the Safeway Bakery Red Velvet Cookies. These have a similarly rich red velvet taste and a topping of cream cheese, plus an 18-count pack costs only $5.99. Now that's a deal.
Safeway Bakery Susan Fudge Cookies
These cookies aren't exactly a dupe for any particular Crumbl cookie, but they do rival the chain's rich, toppings-heavy cookie format. The Safeway Bakery Susan Fudge Cookies are made from a buttery shortbread base and have a gooey fudge topping that should have you coming back for more. These cookies are similar to upstate New York's Fudge Fancies or Maryland's Berger cookies. An 18-count pack costs only $4.99.