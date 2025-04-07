Crumbl Is Finally Offering Customers Their Number One Request

Novelty is nothing new for Crumbl. The Utah-based cookie chain is known for its time-limited rotating menu of cookies, cakes, and other sweets. The chain often features new collaborations and limited-edition treats, including cakes, and now the brand is breaking new ground with its latest collab by introducing a long-awaited (and much requested) product in the process. This week, for the first time in the company's history, Crumbl will be offering a gluten-free dessert on its menu. Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake will be available through April 12, 2025, while supplies last. This treat is a part of the chain's collaboration with the Kardashian and Jenner families.

According to an announcement Crumbl shared with Chowhound, the cake comes topped with fresh raspberries, doesn't include refined sugar, and is covered in a dark chocolate glaze. The addition will no doubt be welcome news for Crumbl fans who have been in want of a gluten-free option at the chain. "This has been our number one request for fans," noted Crumbl's Vice President of Menu, Amy Eldredge. According to Eldredge, a gluten-free offering has been in the works for some time. "We took our time to get it right, to make sure the texture and taste offered our signature Crumbl experience," she said.