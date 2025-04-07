Crumbl Is Finally Offering Customers Their Number One Request
Novelty is nothing new for Crumbl. The Utah-based cookie chain is known for its time-limited rotating menu of cookies, cakes, and other sweets. The chain often features new collaborations and limited-edition treats, including cakes, and now the brand is breaking new ground with its latest collab by introducing a long-awaited (and much requested) product in the process. This week, for the first time in the company's history, Crumbl will be offering a gluten-free dessert on its menu. Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake will be available through April 12, 2025, while supplies last. This treat is a part of the chain's collaboration with the Kardashian and Jenner families.
According to an announcement Crumbl shared with Chowhound, the cake comes topped with fresh raspberries, doesn't include refined sugar, and is covered in a dark chocolate glaze. The addition will no doubt be welcome news for Crumbl fans who have been in want of a gluten-free option at the chain. "This has been our number one request for fans," noted Crumbl's Vice President of Menu, Amy Eldredge. According to Eldredge, a gluten-free offering has been in the works for some time. "We took our time to get it right, to make sure the texture and taste offered our signature Crumbl experience," she said.
More about the Kardashian x Crumbl Kollab
As with many of Crumbl's offerings, Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake will only be available for a limited run. However, for those hoping for a more consistent gluten-free offering, this could potentially be an introduction rather than a one-off situation, depending on how the treat is received. The gluten-free cake will be prepared, along with all of Crumbl's other products, in its signature open-format kitchens, which give customers a look into the chain's dessert-making processes.
It is important to note, however, that the kitchens used to make the new gluten-friendly cake won't be "certified gluten-free," per Crumbl. This means that those with a gluten allergy, or Celiac disease, may want to avoid the new, flourless chocolate cake, as there is still risk for cross contamination in the Crumbl kitchen. However, for those avoiding gluten in their diets, this newest item might just be a great foray into the world of Crumbl (though the same can't be said for vegans hoping to try Crumbl cookies).