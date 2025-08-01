What Is Moonbeam Ice Cream, Anyway? Benson Boone's Magical Mystery Flavor, Explained

Benson Boone is a bit of a mystery. The singer, known for his acrobatic stage antics, spandex costumes, curly locks cut into a soft mullet, and downturned mustache, is divisive to say the least. Some have criticized his music (and musical persona) for being silly and bit nonsensical, others enjoy his unbridled enthusiasm, energy, and lack of self-seriousness. Perhaps one of Boone's biggest controversies in recent months hasn't had anything to do with spandex body suits or backflips, but some really rather confounding lyrics. In one of his most recent songs, "Mystical Magical," which was released on his sophomore album "American Heart," Boone sings "moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans," and so forth into a chorus that is strikingly similar to "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John. While the song is a definite earworm, it also raises a few questions, perhaps chief among them being "what the heck is moonbeam ice cream?"

If you're hoping to get a scoop of the celestial frozen dessert good enough to inspire blue jeans removal, you're out of luck, as moonbeam ice cream, at least at the time of the song's release, wasn't a real thing. Rather, it was simply an ad-libbed lyric that Boone and his co-writer Jack LaFrantz came up with after some serious compositional frustration. However, since the song's release, and subsequent virality on TikTok, the verbal gobbledegook that is moonbeam ice cream has taken on a culinary form. Just not in the shape of an ice cream cone — although Boone has teased an actual ice cream version of the lyrical ad-lib in recent interviews as well as one rather cheeky music video reference.