What Is Moonbeam Ice Cream, Anyway? Benson Boone's Magical Mystery Flavor, Explained
Benson Boone is a bit of a mystery. The singer, known for his acrobatic stage antics, spandex costumes, curly locks cut into a soft mullet, and downturned mustache, is divisive to say the least. Some have criticized his music (and musical persona) for being silly and bit nonsensical, others enjoy his unbridled enthusiasm, energy, and lack of self-seriousness. Perhaps one of Boone's biggest controversies in recent months hasn't had anything to do with spandex body suits or backflips, but some really rather confounding lyrics. In one of his most recent songs, "Mystical Magical," which was released on his sophomore album "American Heart," Boone sings "moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans," and so forth into a chorus that is strikingly similar to "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John. While the song is a definite earworm, it also raises a few questions, perhaps chief among them being "what the heck is moonbeam ice cream?"
If you're hoping to get a scoop of the celestial frozen dessert good enough to inspire blue jeans removal, you're out of luck, as moonbeam ice cream, at least at the time of the song's release, wasn't a real thing. Rather, it was simply an ad-libbed lyric that Boone and his co-writer Jack LaFrantz came up with after some serious compositional frustration. However, since the song's release, and subsequent virality on TikTok, the verbal gobbledegook that is moonbeam ice cream has taken on a culinary form. Just not in the shape of an ice cream cone — although Boone has teased an actual ice cream version of the lyrical ad-lib in recent interviews as well as one rather cheeky music video reference.
That's the way the moonbeam ice cream cookie Crumbls
When Benson Boone initially released "Mystical Magical," he had no way of knowing just how sensational of a hit the song would be, or how much curiosity the offhanded "moonbeam ice cream" lyric would inspire. For, though moonbeam ice cream is not a real product, it does conjure something very tasty. Inspired by this fictional food, Crumbl cookies, a brand that is, like Boone, is based in the state of Utah, teamed up with the singer to release a treat that would bring all of the fun of Boone's music into cookie form.
From June 23 through June 28, 2025, the cookie chain featured the Moonbeam Ice Cream cookie in its rotating lineup, a not-unexpected move considering the chain's history of celebrity collaboration (see Kourtney Kardashian's controversial Crumbl gluten free lava cake). The cookie consisted of a chocolate cookie base mixed with cookies and cream pieces and topped with a thick layer of frosting that included a trio of three flavors: lemon, berry, and marshmallow. Since all of that wasn't sweet enough, the cookie also featured a layer of thin, white icing to boot. To give it an ice cream twist, the cookie was served chilled.
Reviews of the cookies, like Boone's music, were mixed. But it certainly inspired a good amount of conversation, with many clamoring to get their hands on the mysterious moonbeam cookie. Still, one can't help but crave a true, ice cream version of the lyric. And though there has been no product announcement as of yet, there is certainly room to hope for a real, scoop-able moonbeam ice cream.
Another celebrity ice cream?
Okay, so you can't buy a pint of moonbeam ice cream to try right at this very moment. But there is reason to hope that it might just make the leap to from top 40 to frozen aisle. After all, ice cream and entertainment are more interlinked than one might expect. For example, Howdy Doody, the ventriloquist puppet who charmed the baby boomer generation, released his own ice cream line to great success. And Cherry Garcia, one of Ben and Jerry's most enduring flavors (surviving well beyond many of the brand's discontinued but beloved flavors), is named for the Grateful Dead legend of a similar name (Jerry Garcia for the non-Dead Heads).
And speaking of Ben and Jerry's, Benson Boone made a cheeky reference to his fictional ice cream in a recent appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. In a clip posted to Instagram, Boone was seen sitting next to Fallon, each with their own pint of ice cream. Fallon clutched his own ice cream, Ben and Jerry's "The Tonight Dough," while Boone held a purple pint of his fictional ice cream. Boone's fake ice cream was a whimsical purple, and dotted with miniature marshmallows, which really raised more questions than it answers. Boone further extended his ice cream lore in a music video for "Mr. Electric Blue," in which Boone drove a moonbeam ice cream truck. And as the months, and reference to the lyric build up, so does want for the cool, creamy, and oddly purple treat. Maybe it's only a matter of time before this lyric makes its way from fiction to reality.