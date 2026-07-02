The Unforgettable 2-Ingredient Appetizer Your Party Guests Will Absolutely Love

If you're hosting a dinner party and want to offer your guests more variety, and especially if you're looking to make a fancier hors d'oeuvre than crispy lemon pepper chicken wings, add one simple-yet-provocative appetizer to your lineup of go-to favorites: oven-baked prosciutto cups. Believe it or not, all you need to make these visually appealing finger foods is a muffin tin, sliced prosciutto, and a complementary filling, such as five-cheese spinach artichoke dip.

Fortunately, preparing this savory appetizer only requires a few basic steps. Start by lining each well of a standard muffin tin with individual pieces of prosciutto. Make sure to layer each piece of meat as best as you can along all sides of each well for even baking. From here, bake these meaty cups for up to 10 minutes in an oven set between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want smaller, bite-sized snacks, feel free to slice each piece of prosciutto in half, or fold whole pieces into each well of a mini muffin pan and bake accordingly. Upon baking, drain each meat cup onto paper towels to absorb any extra grease. Once your prosciutto cups are completely cool and dry, you're ready to fill them. Luckily, when it comes to selecting the best filling for the job, you have more than one tasty option.