The Unforgettable 2-Ingredient Appetizer Your Party Guests Will Absolutely Love
If you're hosting a dinner party and want to offer your guests more variety, and especially if you're looking to make a fancier hors d'oeuvre than crispy lemon pepper chicken wings, add one simple-yet-provocative appetizer to your lineup of go-to favorites: oven-baked prosciutto cups. Believe it or not, all you need to make these visually appealing finger foods is a muffin tin, sliced prosciutto, and a complementary filling, such as five-cheese spinach artichoke dip.
Fortunately, preparing this savory appetizer only requires a few basic steps. Start by lining each well of a standard muffin tin with individual pieces of prosciutto. Make sure to layer each piece of meat as best as you can along all sides of each well for even baking. From here, bake these meaty cups for up to 10 minutes in an oven set between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want smaller, bite-sized snacks, feel free to slice each piece of prosciutto in half, or fold whole pieces into each well of a mini muffin pan and bake accordingly. Upon baking, drain each meat cup onto paper towels to absorb any extra grease. Once your prosciutto cups are completely cool and dry, you're ready to fill them. Luckily, when it comes to selecting the best filling for the job, you have more than one tasty option.
How to fill and serve oven-baked prosciutto cups
While there are many fillings to choose from when it comes to this simple appetizer, opt for fillings that balance the salty flavor of prosciutto. Sure enough, the most common fillings are thick, creamy dips made with either sour cream, Greek yogurt, or whipped goat cheese. For a simple variation, use a hand mixer to combine a small amount of goat cheese, cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, and a few fresh herbs. Then, spoon or pipe this creamy spread into each cup of prosciutto.
You can also simplify the process and make a two-ingredient cottage cheese dip by blending in dried ranch seasoning. For a last-minute option, use one of many store-bought French onion dips, and for some extra color and crunch, top each cup with a small portion of finely diced cucumber and shredded carrots.
Lastly, if creamy spreads aren't your thing, combine cheese and fruit as an alternative filling-of-choice. There are many tasty ways to use a block of feta cheese, for example, so why not pair this salty food with chopped cantaloupe or watermelon and fresh basil as a fun, refreshing option? You can also fill baked prosciutto cups with crumbled goat cheese and sliced pears, or whole blackberries, for a milder, sweet-and-salty pairing.