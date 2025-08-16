How To Make A 2-Ingredient High-Protein Cottage Cheese Dip That's Absolutely Mouthwatering
To be alive during the cottage cheese renaissance is truly a thing of wonder. Once relegated to hollowed-out melons, served almost as an afterthought at your favorite diner, cottage cheese is now the cool kid of the dairy aisle. Whether combined with mustard, a particularly popular pairing on TikTok, or paired with pineapple for a simple snack, there seems to be no limit to how you can serve or prepare this fresh, chunky cheese. But rather than inventing new cottage cheese-based dishes, why not bring this protein-packed cheese to dishes you're already familiar with?
Ranch dressing is a crowd pleaser. Tangy, herbaceous, and complementary to most veggies, ranch dressing is perfect for a snack. But if you want a bit more protein in your dip, you might consider adding cottage cheese to the equation. Yes, we're talking about infusing cottage cheese — which contains around 14 grams of protein per a half-cup serving of the 2% milk fat variety — with that zesty ranch flavor. All you'll need is two ingredients: a container of cottage cheese and an envelope of ranch dressing seasoning (the powdered kind, not actual ranch dressing). Blend your cottage cheese until smooth, mix in your seasoning, and voila! You've got a protein-packed ranch dressing dip that can make your veggie snack more satisfying.
More ways to perk up your cottage cheese
Okay, so what if you're not a fan of ranch dressing? While the creamy, herby dip is delicious and certainly popular, it isn't for everyone. Luckily, there are other ways you can turn your cottage cheese into a creamy dip. If you're in the mood for a midcentury classic, you can swap your ranch packet with an onion dip packet to give it a more savory edge. You can also make a cottage cheese tzatziki by combining the cheese (blended or chunky) with tahini, lemon juice, dill, cucumber, garlic, and salt. In addition to making a great veggie accompaniment, you can serve it in a wrap, on a sandwich, or as a salad dressing.
Another option is to take your cottage cheese dip to the sweet side by combining the blended cheese with your choice of pudding mix. This is just as simple as the ranch dressing recipe, but makes it more dessert-like and fruit-friendly. If you're throwing a small get-together, you can make both; serve the ranch dip before dinner, and serve the pudding dip as a refreshing, sweet dessert option. The dips can also be made ahead of time and portioned out meal-prep style if you prefer. Just make sure to serve within a few days of opening your cottage cheese, as it has a rather limited shelf life. And always keep this dip refrigerated, as dairy products tend to spoil rather quickly at room temperature.