How To Make A 2-Ingredient High-Protein Cottage Cheese Dip That's Absolutely Mouthwatering

To be alive during the cottage cheese renaissance is truly a thing of wonder. Once relegated to hollowed-out melons, served almost as an afterthought at your favorite diner, cottage cheese is now the cool kid of the dairy aisle. Whether combined with mustard, a particularly popular pairing on TikTok, or paired with pineapple for a simple snack, there seems to be no limit to how you can serve or prepare this fresh, chunky cheese. But rather than inventing new cottage cheese-based dishes, why not bring this protein-packed cheese to dishes you're already familiar with?

Ranch dressing is a crowd pleaser. Tangy, herbaceous, and complementary to most veggies, ranch dressing is perfect for a snack. But if you want a bit more protein in your dip, you might consider adding cottage cheese to the equation. Yes, we're talking about infusing cottage cheese — which contains around 14 grams of protein per a half-cup serving of the 2% milk fat variety — with that zesty ranch flavor. All you'll need is two ingredients: a container of cottage cheese and an envelope of ranch dressing seasoning (the powdered kind, not actual ranch dressing). Blend your cottage cheese until smooth, mix in your seasoning, and voila! You've got a protein-packed ranch dressing dip that can make your veggie snack more satisfying.