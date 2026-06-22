Make Hot Dogs More Filling: The Easy, Hearty Topping You Need To Try

You've had the classic chili dog before, of course, and it's tough to imagine improving on such a classic. Using sloppy Joe meat in place of chili, however, may do exactly that. The textures are similar, but adding sloppy Joe meat to a hot dog gives you a touch of sweetness from brown sugar and ketchup that's present in most sloppy Joe recipes while still offering the tomato-and-beef goodness you'd get from chili.

If you have a go-to sloppy Joe recipe that's a favorite, you can whip it up and use it to top your favorite brand of hot dog. If you'd prefer to save some time (no judgment here), you can used a canned sloppy Joe sauce like Manwich (or the Aldi customer-favorite Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, a dupe of Manwich). You can take your sloppy Joe dogs to the next level by adding a bit of spice to contrast the sweetness as well. Simply swap in chorizo for traditional ground beef, and you'll create a sloppy Joe dog that still has some of the heat you'd get from using chili. No matter how you mix up your sloppy Joe meat, the sweetness of the sauce is the perfect fit for a savory hot dog.