Why Aldi Customers Love This Sloppy Joe Sauce
There's a special kind of magic that happens when you discover a favorite sauce, especially if it's used to make a traditional comfort food like sloppy Joes. There are many sloppy Joe sauce brands to choose from, but for Aldi customers, there's one that steals the show. It's called Brookdale Original Sloppy Joe Sauce, and it's a fan-favorite canned staple that some home cooks can't live without for long.
For those who aren't frequent Aldi shoppers, this sauce is a dupe, which means it's a budget-friendly store brand alternative. There are many Aldi dupes that are just as good as original name brand products, including chips, sodas, and many more items. In the case of Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, it's a knockoff of the popular Manwich brand sauce, which is considered a standard bearer of store-bought varieties.
Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce has a classic flavor that shoppers have come to enjoy as much as (and sometimes even more than) the Manwich brand. And as a bonus, Brookdale sauce also costs almost 50 cents less than Manwich sauce costs at many stores, though the price may vary by location. You may wonder, what makes Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce so appealing besides the price? One thing is the flavor, which for many people evokes fond memories of enjoying sloppy Joes with their families while growing up.
Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce satisfies cravings for sloppy Joes
On social media, many shoppers have shared their affection for Aldi's Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce and are often dismayed when they can't find it at the store. Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce appears to be a seasonal item that is available in the fall, and may not be available at all locations. So if you need this sauce, check to make sure it's sold at the location in which you regularly shop, otherwise you may have to check other Aldi stores. It's also a good idea to stock up if you find it, as some on social media who like this sauce have reported doing.
One great thing about sloppy Joe sauce, including Brookdale's, is that you can customize how you use it, making the flavors match your cravings. If you enjoy really moist meat in your sandwich, you can choose to cook with the best beef for old school sloppy Joes, which is the 85% lean ground beef variety. If you'd like to attempt a new flavor besides beef, try swapping chorizo for ground beef in your sloppy Joe for a little added spice and a slightly different texture. Then cook your saucy sloppy Joe meat with your choice of onions, peppers, or your preferred ingredients, and top your sandwich with cheese or other add-ons.