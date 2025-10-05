Why Aldi Customers Love This Sloppy Joe Sauce

There's a special kind of magic that happens when you discover a favorite sauce, especially if it's used to make a traditional comfort food like sloppy Joes. There are many sloppy Joe sauce brands to choose from, but for Aldi customers, there's one that steals the show. It's called Brookdale Original Sloppy Joe Sauce, and it's a fan-favorite canned staple that some home cooks can't live without for long.

For those who aren't frequent Aldi shoppers, this sauce is a dupe, which means it's a budget-friendly store brand alternative. There are many Aldi dupes that are just as good as original name brand products, including chips, sodas, and many more items. In the case of Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, it's a knockoff of the popular Manwich brand sauce, which is considered a standard bearer of store-bought varieties.

Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce has a classic flavor that shoppers have come to enjoy as much as (and sometimes even more than) the Manwich brand. And as a bonus, Brookdale sauce also costs almost 50 cents less than Manwich sauce costs at many stores, though the price may vary by location. You may wonder, what makes Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce so appealing besides the price? One thing is the flavor, which for many people evokes fond memories of enjoying sloppy Joes with their families while growing up.