The Bread To Use For An Elevated Hot Dog Experience

Because of how easy they are to make, hot dogs are perfect for a crowd. They're not raw meat, so all you have to do is crisp them up on the grill, stuff them into a bun, and enjoy them with your favorite toppings. And, although the toppings are usually seen as the stars of the show, you're missing out if you keep serving your hot dogs on boring buns. Instead, try using New England-style hot dog buns (also known as split-top buns), that you can toast on either side.

Split-top buns are a common choice for things like lobster rolls or fried clam rolls, but they're perfect for hot dogs, too. The best part is that you can add a little butter to each side and get the bun nice and crispy. You can also get creative with those toasted sides. You don't have to limit yourself to just butter; add a little garlic and parsley for a garlic-bread style bun, or even sprinkle some chipotle powder on the bun to give the hot dog a little kick.