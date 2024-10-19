The Bread To Use For An Elevated Hot Dog Experience
Because of how easy they are to make, hot dogs are perfect for a crowd. They're not raw meat, so all you have to do is crisp them up on the grill, stuff them into a bun, and enjoy them with your favorite toppings. And, although the toppings are usually seen as the stars of the show, you're missing out if you keep serving your hot dogs on boring buns. Instead, try using New England-style hot dog buns (also known as split-top buns), that you can toast on either side.
Split-top buns are a common choice for things like lobster rolls or fried clam rolls, but they're perfect for hot dogs, too. The best part is that you can add a little butter to each side and get the bun nice and crispy. You can also get creative with those toasted sides. You don't have to limit yourself to just butter; add a little garlic and parsley for a garlic-bread style bun, or even sprinkle some chipotle powder on the bun to give the hot dog a little kick.
How to best use a split-top bun for your hot dog
You don't need much butter here — just about a half-tablespoon per side. Soften the butter first, since the bread could rip easily. Then, just toast each side of the bun in a pan to your desired crispness.
Depending on the size of the hot dog, you could also try using a long roll, which can hold more than a split-top bun. Just slice the roll from the top, then thinly slice the sides of the roll to expose the inside of the bread. From there, toast the roll the same way you would with a split-top bun.
Hot dog toppings still matter, and they matter even more when you're switching up the bread. Split-top buns don't have room for as many toppings as other types of hot dog buns, so if you don't plan to add too many toppings, the split-top is great. But if you do want a bunch of toppings, a long roll might work better.