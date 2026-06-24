The 7 Most Unique Costco Locations Across The US
Costco may be an enormous corporate chain with upwards of 900 warehouses (and counting) worldwide, including 629 in the United States, but that doesn't mean every store is exactly the same. In fact, far from it — even as a mega retailer, Costco often tailors its inventory to both the distinct location and the local demographics. For instance, certain stores carry foods and other items that are particularly popular in their areas, including regional specialties, while some branches aren't able to sell alcohol due to state laws.
And of course, although Costco is what's known as a warehouse club, that doesn't mean every store is the size of a warehouse. Some are especially small, others outrageously large or unusually laid out. It's one of the things that makes Costco so intriguing. The members-only wholesale chain may offer many of the same items at its stores, but each location truly has its own vibe, and some are especially unique. So, we scoured the internet to find the most interesting Costcos in the United States, all of which stand out for a different reason, from parking spaces to size to being particularly popular for tourists. Think of it like a virtual road trip of the bulk retailer's most compelling locations across the country.
Kahului, Hawaii
If you're on the island of Maui in Hawaii, the Kahului location is practically a tourist destination and a singular Costco location that shoppers love. The warehouse is also conveniently located near the airport, so you can basically go straight from the plane to load up on its large selection of local foods, snacks, and souvenirs, including locally brewed beer, poke, and Hawaiian coffee beans. The food court is also located outside, so you can soak up the sun.
Brooklyn, New York
How can you fit a Costco into an area as small and densely populated as Brooklyn, New York? Easily if you make it two stories. That's the setup at this Costco, which measures 143,000 square feet and consists of two floors connected by a conveyor belt/escalator for both shoppers and their carts. However, the dual levels don't necessarily make the store feel roomy. Online customer complaints highlight how packed and difficult it is to navigate, making this one of the worst Costco locations.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Sure, Costco stores are big in general, but the warehouse located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is something else. It's the biggest Costco in the entire world. The store measures at a whopping 235,000+ square feet, which is basically the size of four football fields. It houses a Costco Business Center under its roof along with the regular warehouse, so it's basically two Costcos in one.
Coralville, Iowa
One annoying Costco scenario: wheeling your cart, overflowing with hundreds of dollars' worth of items, to your car in the pouring rain/snow/stifling heat. But customers at the Coralville, Iowa Costco location will never have to know this pain thanks to the warehouse's massive covered parking lot. Customers say it's so big, they've never even seen it filled. The store is considered one of the best Costco locations in the United States, according to shoppers.
Juneau, Alaska
Juneau, Alaska, is home to a Costco so small, it's almost quaint. The store is actually considered the smallest Costco in the world at just 76,696 square feet, or about half the size of the average location. Due to its remote location (items arrive by boat or plane), this Costco lacks some common features like a bakery, a gas station, and the chain's cult-favorite rotisserie chickens, but at least you're unlikely to find long lines here.
Houston, Texas
Houston, Texas Costco members can get a workout in, and then go downstairs to fill up on samples and stock up on mega-sized items. The unique setup of this Costco location includes an LA Fitness and parking on top of the warehouse club, making it easy to cross off two to-do list items — exercise and grocery shopping — in one trip.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is known for its large Amish community, and the county's local Costco kept this in mind when creating its parking lot, which accommodates plenty of cars ... as well as horse and buggies. The store features open shed parking spots where trusty steeds can get some shade and water while their owners stock up on groceries and sundries.