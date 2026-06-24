The 7 Most Unique Costco Locations Across The US

Costco may be an enormous corporate chain with upwards of 900 warehouses (and counting) worldwide, including 629 in the United States, but that doesn't mean every store is exactly the same. In fact, far from it — even as a mega retailer, Costco often tailors its inventory to both the distinct location and the local demographics. For instance, certain stores carry foods and other items that are particularly popular in their areas, including regional specialties, while some branches aren't able to sell alcohol due to state laws.

And of course, although Costco is what's known as a warehouse club, that doesn't mean every store is the size of a warehouse. Some are especially small, others outrageously large or unusually laid out. It's one of the things that makes Costco so intriguing. The members-only wholesale chain may offer many of the same items at its stores, but each location truly has its own vibe, and some are especially unique. So, we scoured the internet to find the most interesting Costcos in the United States, all of which stand out for a different reason, from parking spaces to size to being particularly popular for tourists. Think of it like a virtual road trip of the bulk retailer's most compelling locations across the country.