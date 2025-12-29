The Unique Costco Location Shoppers Love More Than Any Other
Hawaii is notorious as the state that has the most expensive groceries. So it's no wonder that Costco is a staple destination for locals trying to stay on a budget. In fact, travelers reportedly account for one-third of all Costco purchases in Hawaii. If you stop into the Costco in Kahului, Maui, you'll quickly understand why.
As one of the hands-down best Costco locations in the U.S., according to shoppers, this warehouse is an amazing place to find everything from travel essentials to Hawaiian foods at prices that aren't sky-high. The big-box store is conveniently located near the airport, meaning travelers can get off the plane and stop by to stock up on snacks, sundries, and souvenirs that aren't marked up before heading to their accommodations. Not to mention, this store is across the street from a food truck park, making it a great destination for foodies to grab a bite to eat. Visitors recommend that you skip local gift shops and head to this Costco instead. Fans of the Kahului Costco share on Reddit that the selection of aloha shirts and sarongs at a reasonable price can't be beat. It's also one of the best places to pick up any practical items you forgot to pack, like sunscreen and beach gear, as these types of items are likely to be priced significantly lower at Costco than at tourist traps or hotel gift shops.
Local foods you'll find only at Costco in Hawaii
What's really unique about this Costco location is the food you can buy that you simply can't get at any other warehouse in other states. For starters, Hawaii is known for poke bowls, and you'll find an outstanding selection of fresh locally sourced poke bowls as well as sashimi at this warehouse. You can pick up other local favorites like Portuguese sausage, a beloved breakfast meat, and lau lau, a Hawaiian dish made by wrapping pork and salted butter fish in lu'ua leaves. Spam musubi is a popular snack in Hawaii, and Hawaiian Costcos sell Spam and Portuguese musubi-shaped slices so you can make it yourself. The snack aisles feature popular Hawaiian treats that can be hard to find on the mainland, like Hawaiian Hurricane popcorn, Li Hing gummies, and locally made chocolate-covered macadamia nuts. And you can't miss the fresh Hawaiian pineapple.
You also can't leave the store without a visit to the coffee aisle, where you can pick up 100% Kona coffee that's priced lower than most souvenir shops. And head to the liquor section to grab Hawaiian-made Koloa Rum, which Redditors say is often a better deal here than other stores. Grab a snack on the way out at the Costco food court, where the pricing and menu are the same as other Costco locations, but you can eat outside in the fresh air. It's just one of the many things that puts this Costco location on another level.