The Unique Costco Location Shoppers Love More Than Any Other

Hawaii is notorious as the state that has the most expensive groceries. So it's no wonder that Costco is a staple destination for locals trying to stay on a budget. In fact, travelers reportedly account for one-third of all Costco purchases in Hawaii. If you stop into the Costco in Kahului, Maui, you'll quickly understand why.

As one of the hands-down best Costco locations in the U.S., according to shoppers, this warehouse is an amazing place to find everything from travel essentials to Hawaiian foods at prices that aren't sky-high. The big-box store is conveniently located near the airport, meaning travelers can get off the plane and stop by to stock up on snacks, sundries, and souvenirs that aren't marked up before heading to their accommodations. Not to mention, this store is across the street from a food truck park, making it a great destination for foodies to grab a bite to eat. Visitors recommend that you skip local gift shops and head to this Costco instead. Fans of the Kahului Costco share on Reddit that the selection of aloha shirts and sarongs at a reasonable price can't be beat. It's also one of the best places to pick up any practical items you forgot to pack, like sunscreen and beach gear, as these types of items are likely to be priced significantly lower at Costco than at tourist traps or hotel gift shops.