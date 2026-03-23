All The Frustrating Reasons This Costco Location Is Considered One Of The Worst

Well, I did it. Despite swearing, "Never again!" more times than I can count, I visited my "other" Costco last week, and once again remembered why I despise going there. I realize I'm lucky enough to live equidistant between not one, but two full Costco locations, with a gas station and everything. But there's a reason I focus most of my trips on the one south of me in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood rather than driving north to the Costco in the suburb of Shoreline. You'd think a suburban Costco would equal more space, a better layout, and fewer crowds vying to take advantage of America's most affordable grocery chain, but ... hoo boy ... you'd be wrong. Officially named the Aurora Village Costco, in Shoreline, Washington; it's one of the worst ever, for multiple reasons.

To start, the food selection seems more minimal here than at other stores (though it has a bizarrely large clothing section). I've theorized this is because it's relatively close to a Costco Business Center that has more options and perks. But the checkout lanes are always a mess, with a frequently changing front end that makes it confusing to know where the lines actually start. Then there's the exit, which is down a narrow passage that gets crazy backed up thanks to being sandwiched between the food court and special offer services. As an added annoyance, there rarely seems to be boxes available for loose items, so you're stuck putting everything into your car individually, unless you bring your own.