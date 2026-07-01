Ask Your Butcher This Simple Question For Better Meat

A neighborhood butcher is probably one of the best home cooking resources that a person can have. A good butcher can help you perfect your burger blend, trim and debone your protein, and even do most of the work that turns a bone-in pork loin into a showstopping crown roast. They can also help spark a little creativity and ensure that you're sourcing top product when you ask them to point you to the freshest cuts in stock.

You're likely already at the butcher rather than in, say, your big box store's freezer section, for a couple of reasons. One of them might be because you prioritize freshness over those prepackaged, preservative-packed goods. A great shop will obviously ensure that everything in its case left the farm as recently as possible, but some items will always be newer than others. Simply asking what's fresh is the easiest way to identify them. You also have to be prepared to work with the answer you're given and quickly zag from your poultry plans if beef in one of its many forms happens to be the cut of the day.